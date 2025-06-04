Strega prize, is the day of the finalist cinquina

Strega 2025 prize: today, Wednesday 4 June, at the Roman theater in Benevento, the 5 finalists of the most prestigious Italian literary prize will be proclaimed today. The appointment, starting from 18.30, will be followed live by the Toray.it editorial staff.

The 12 semi -finalist novels

The 12 novels that compete for a place in the Cinquina – chosen from the 81 titles proposed by the Sunday friends – are: Portofino blues by Valerio Aiolli (Voland), Mrs. wonder by Saba Anglana (Sellerio Editore); The anniversary by Andrea Bajani (Feltrinelli), proposed by Emanuele Trevi; Poor to us by Elvio Carrieri, (Ventanas); Incompleteness. A story by Kurt Gödel by Deborah Gambetta (Ponte alle Grazie); From behind this world by Wanda Marasco (Neri Pozza); Memories of sounds and lights. History of a poet and his madness by Renato Martinoni (Manni); I close the door and scream by Paolo Nori, (Mondadori); Lost this sea is by Elisabetta Rasy (Rizzoli); Inventory of what remains after the forest burns by Michele Ruol, (Terrarossa); What I know of you by Nadia Terranova, (Guanda); The rebel. Extraordinary life of Nada ParrI by Giorgio Van Staten, (Laterza).

Bajani wins the young witch

Meanwhile, Bajani won the Strega Giovani 2025 award, promoted by the Maria and Goffredo Bellonci and Strega Alberti Benevento Foundation. The Roman writer was the most voted with 97 preferences out of a total of 595 votes expressed by a jury of girls and boys between 16 and 18 years old. In second place Terranova (62 votes) and third Aiolli (56 votes). The three books receive a valid vote for the designation of the five finalists.