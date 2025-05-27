Submersed pyramids were discovered off the coast of Cuba: the hypotheses and the possible explanation

Off the West coast of Cubaon the Oceanic backdrop a 650 m depthin 2001 an extraordinary discovery was made that captured the imagination of scientists and enthusiasts and has not yet been completely clarified. Thanks to a Sonar the ruins of an ancient submerged city: buildings, roads and even structures with the shape of pyramids. These buildings, Up to 400 lengths up to 40 m highaccording to estimates they could have over 6000 years. It has been hypothesized that it is testimonies of an ancient disappeared civilizationprior to the Mayans.

At the time the news aroused great clamor, making it regaining popularity to Myth of Atlantisthe submerged city that in the writings of the Greek philosopher Plato was destroyed by earthquakes and floods. According to scientific hypotheses, the city could originally have found itself on a “Earth Bridge” 150 km long which in ancient times connected the Mexican peninsula of Yucatan with Cuba. This flap could then be sunk for the Movements of the earth’s crust in correspondence with the ocean seabed. Further explorations would have been necessary to explain the discovery, which however never been accomplished.

The discovery of the submerged pyramids

In the 2001 a couple of Canadian explorers, Paulina Zalitzki And Paul Weinzweighe was carrying out a mission for the government off the West coast of Cuba aboard a search ship. The area examined was located off Guanahacabibes peninsula in the province of Pinar del Rio. The object of the mission were deposits of oil and natural gas and the wrecks of ships rich in treasures dating back to the Spanish colonial era that populate the waters of those seas. During the expedition, the Sonar used by the explorers revealed something completely unexpected: on the seabed at approx. 650 m depth stone structures stood out of the shape of pyramidstogether with remains of buildings and roads.

These buildings, Up to 400 lengths up to 40 m highcharacterized by obvious symmetries, made it think of the ruins of an ancient city. A few months later, the explorers returned to the place with the geologist Manuel Iturrurlde, researcher of the Cuba Natural History Museum. On this occasion, a remote controlled underwater vehicleto resume images of the submerged structures and collect rock samples. The instrument highlighted i large square blocks of buildingspresumably constituted by granite and often arranged one on the other in an orderly way.

The original images obtained from the exploration with the Sonar in 2001. Credit: Alchetron



The hypothesis of a lost civilization

The aspect of the submerged structures indicated that they were Fruit of human work And, according to Iturralde, nothing justified that their nature was geological. Based on the information collected with the tools available, an estimate of their age was made: they could have Thousands of years, over 6000. This meant that they were prior to the Egyptian pyramids and also to the Mayan civilization that had inhabited the Yucatan peninsula. It could therefore be the testimonies of a disappeared civilizationlike that described by the local myth, which speaks of an ancient population from the East and suddenly disappeared between the waters. One of the details that do not come back is the composition of the blocks of the ruins: in Cuba and in Yucatan it is not granite, instead present in central Mexico and used by the Mayans. For this reason, an expedition had been expected, never made, with a submarine equipped with a crew in order to pierce the blocks and analyze the samples.

A possible explanation of the phenomenon

Another important question is like a city built on the mainland could have reached 650 m deep under the sea level. It cannot be assumed that the manager was raising the sea level with the arrival of a warmer climate after the end of the last glaciation, 11,700 years ago. In the quaternary, in fact, the sea level has never undergone variations above 100 m. Discarded this hypothesis, therefore, it was thought that those ruins could be originally found on a “Earth Bridge” 150 km long which in ancient times connected the Mexican peninsula of Yucatan with Cuba. This flap could be sunk following one sudden movement of the earth’s crust along a fault of the seabed Oceanic, a phenomenon at the origin of the underwater earthquakes and often tsunami.

The fact that some structures have been preserved very well, maintaining an orderly arrangement of the blocks, it seems not very compatible with this type of event. However, on the seabed there are also many blocks distributed in a disordered way, as if a violent phenomenon had altered its organization. To definitively clarify the origin of the submerged city new explorations would have been necessarythat they have instead inexplicably interrupted. After the initial clamor aroused by the news, the spotlight on this discovery have lowered themselves without the truth having been discovered.