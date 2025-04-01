Summer in your eyes 3, here’s when the last season comes out

As we had already anticipated in the spring of 2024, the highly acclaimed teen drama series the summer in your eyes (The Summer i Turned Pretty) with the third season is back on Prime Video. That, now it is official, it will be the last, therefore remaining faithful also from this point of view to the three novels from which the series is taken. Here are all the things to know on the plot and the output period, and a gallery with the first images of the summer in your eyes 3.

What summer is about in your eyes

Based on the trilogy of best-seller books signed by Jenny Han (creator for Netflix of Xo, Kitty, a spinoff of the universe of yours forever, of which it is Executive Producer), the Prime Video Drama series has become a cultural phenomenon and has captured the hearts of fans from all over the world. The first season debuted in the summer of 2022 and became the number one series of first videos in the first weekend. The second season debuted in the summer of 2023 and, just three days after the launch, more than doubled the number of spectators of the first season.

At the helm of the third season of The Summer in your eyes we find the showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt are Executive Producer of the series, together with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and Mads Hansen for Wiip. The series is a co -production of Amazon MGM Studios and Wiip.

Summer in your eyes is a multignerational drama that is based on the love triangle between a girl and two brothers, on the constantly evolving relationship between mothers and their children and on the lasting power of strong female friendships. It is a history of training that talks about the first love, the first broken hearts and the magic of a perfect summer.

What The Summer is about the Turned Pretty 3

The third season is taken from the third novel of the Han trilogy, entitled for us it will always be summer (We’ll Always Have Summer), and is set two years after the start of the relationship between Belly and Jeremiah. Has Belly found a soul mate? Is his uncertainty forever ended between the sunny Jeremiah and the dark Conrad? We will find out in the final season.

When summer comes out in your eyes 3

The Summer The Turned Pretty 3 will return to Cousins ​​Beach next July with a season of 11 episodes. We will update the information when the precise release date will be communicated.