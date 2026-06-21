Super Mario Bros, a 1986 cartridge sold for 3 million euros at auction: 5 more retromania records

Sealed. With the original shiny sticker. As if someone had bought it in 1986 and had intuited, more than four decades in advance, that it was worth keeping it jealously guarded in a drawer rather than sticking it in the NES. The new world record for a vintage video game auctioned for a stellar sum was set a few days ago, when a copy of Super Mario Bros. for NESstill sealed in its original packaging, was sold at auction by Heritage Auctions for the beauty of 3 million dollars. It is an example from the second edition, which remained intact for forty years and was beaten together with a console NES Control Deck of the first series. What makes the tech heirloom so precious is the glossy closing stickerused by Nintendo for only a few months in 1986 before switching to the more common shrink film, remained perfectly intact.

The record auction, which also surpassed that of 2021 in which another copy of the game was sold for 2 million dollars, closed on June 12th, defined by experts as the most relevant videogame copy that has ever appeared on the market. However striking it may be, however, it is not an isolated case. It is the tip of a huge iceberg, that of retromaniathe market for video games and vintage objects from the ’80s and ’90s which excites both those who were kids in that period and the new generations who didn’t experience those times. We see 5 records of the retromania phenomenon which deserve to be remembered, starting from the last sensational auction we told you about at the beginning.

Retromania: 5 expensive memorabilia

Super Mario Bros. – $3,000,000

A sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. (1985) for NES, never opened, with shiny sticker intact. The record amount of 3 million dollarsauctioned a few days ago, is the highest ever recorded in the sale of a video game.

Super Mario Bros. – $2,000,000

The record prior to the one we just told you about was held by another copy of Super Mario Bros.sold 2 million dollars. The record was set in 2021 and lasted a full five years.

Super Mario 64 – $1,560,000

The first video game to surpass $1 million at auction is Super Mario 64. A goal that, until that moment, seemed unattainable. And instead it was established thanks to one Sealed Nintendo 64 cartridgewith a value comparable to that of an apartment in the center of Milan.

The Legend of Zelda – $870,000

Retromania fans will probably also remember the sensational sale of a copy of The Legend of Zeldasold to $870,000 in 2021. Belonging to the very first production of the game, made for just a few months between late 1987 and early 1988, before being replaced by an updated variant. There is technically an even older version, but only one sealed example is believed to survive and it is unlikely that it will ever make it to market.

Polaroid OneStep – $150,000

Retromania also extends beyond video games. It proves it Polaroid OneStep. Produced alone 6 specimensthis iconic camera from the 70s, which today has an estimated value of $150,000.