Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes on Disney+: the plot, the cast and when it comes out

Terrorism, secret operations and a boy with no more life. Disney+ announces Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezesthe new British crime-drama series based on a true story. Here is everything you need to know.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, the plot

The series written by Jeff Pope starts devastating suicide attacks of 7 July 2005 in London. While the city tries to recover the metropolitan police launches a large -scale anti -terrorist operation to prevent other attacks but another terrorist cell is in action and designs an attack that could match the devastation of July 7th. When this second series of planned attacks fails, one of the greatest hunts to the man in the United Kingdom is unleashed, starting a secret surveillance operation. While tension and uncertainty grow throughout the nation, a series of extraordinary events leads to an identification error. Jean Charles de Menezes, a completely innocent young Brazilian electrician who is going to work, is mistaken for a terrorist and killed at the Stockwell station. What follows is the struggle of a family to obtain justice and responses, and the long battle to clarify a situation made dark by confusion and silence.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, the cast and characters

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes He sees the debutant Edison Alcaide as the role of Jean Charles de Menezes, Conleth Hill as Sir Ian Blair, Russell Tovey in those of the deputy assistant commissioner Brian Paddick, Max Beesley in the role of deputy commissioner Andy Hayman; Emily Mortimer as Cressida Dick, Daniel Mays in the role of Cliff Todd, Laura Aikman as Vandenberghe wool and Alex Jennings in the role of Michael Mansfield KC.

Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes, when it comes out

The series, divided into four parts, debuts on Disney+ April 30, 2025 with all the episodes.