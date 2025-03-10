Tame the bonfires on the chernobyl sarcophagus hit by the drone, but the fault remains to the nuclear power plant

They were Tame all the bonfires on the sarcophagus reactor 4 from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine that in the night between the 13 and 14 February was hit by a drone causing several fires Following an explosion and a hole of 15 m2 in the external sarcophagus. Fortunately, as reported by the authorities, the flames were at the moment off and during all the reclamation operations were not registered Radiation levels above the norm as confirmed by the Iaea (International Agency for Atomic Energy).

However, although the fires have been tamed, the work here is not finished: it will be necessary to start operations to repair the gash on the sarcophagus, and thermally monitor the system to be sure that further fires are not triggered. Precisely for this reason the team of emergency operators, including climbers, will remain on the spot to be able to intervene promptly in case of need.

As for the damage to the coating, in addition to the aforementioned hole, there is talk of a damaged area of ​​200 square meters, within which joints and bolts were also damaged.

These are the words of Svetlana Grynychukminister of environmental protection and natural resources in Ukraine: