Teenagence: the true story that inspired the Netflix series of the moment

It is the most seen series in Italy at the moment and is conquering the public from all over the world. We are talking about teenage, the dramatic miniseries conceived, written and interpreted by the English actor Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders, to Thowsand Blows). A real is just a serial phenomenon that has distinguished itself for the quality of the interpretation of its actors, for a surprising direction in the sequence floor that embeds the viewer inside the screen and for the depth of the topics covered, from bullying to childish delinquency but above all the difficulty of being parents nowadays.

But if everyone seems to have been enchanted by this Netflix title, not many know that behind this story, in reality, there have been actually events. What true story is adolescence to? Now we reveal it to you.

Teenagence: Is it taken from a true story?

This series, which tells how the life of an English family is shocked by the charge of murder aimed at the youngest of the children, only thirteen years old, is inspired by a journalistic service on a news that really happened. It was Stephen Graham himself who talked about it, actor, screenwriter but also a creator of teenagence. During a Netflix event, organized before the debut of the series, Graham had admitted that he was inspired for this title to an accident that saw a boy presumably welcoming a girl. Reading this news, Graham started asking himself about what would actually happen if a young boy stabbed a girl in real life to death and what a young man would push such an act.

In addition, Jack Thorne, the other screenwriter of the series together with Graham, revealed that during the writing of the script the two were partially inspired by the novel “Cries Unheard: Why Children Kill” by Gitta Sereny who tells the story of the murders committed by a girl of only 11 years in the late 1960s.

The interview with Stephen Graham

In addition to these news, however, what was mainly interested in Graham and Thorne was analyzing the social aspect behind the crime of a boy and the consequences on his family, especially on his parents by turning on the spotlight on how violence can hide everywhere, even behind an apparently normal medium class family.

The teenascence review