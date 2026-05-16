Terminal List 2, Prime Video reveals the release date

Four years after the first season, and one year after the Black Wolf spin-off, Prime has revealed the release date of Terminal List 2, the second season of the thriller TV series based on the novels by Jack Carr and starring Chris Pratt, which we had chosen among the best TV series released on Prime Video in 2022. Here are the first previews on the cast, plot and release date of the new season.

The plot of Terminal List 2

Based on the bestselling novels of the same name, The Terminal List centers on Navy SEAL Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to subvert the world order. This season is based on Jack Carr’s second novel, True Believer, in which James Reece embarks on a violent journey of redemption, finding a new purpose after completing his list.

The first season’s psychological revenge thriller transforms into a spy thriller that takes Reece across the Indian Ocean, southern and northern Africa, the Middle East and Europe. Together with old acquaintances, Reece will uncover a conspiracy that extends from Moscow to Langley and is linked to his family’s history.

The cast of Terminal List 2

Together with Chris Pratt, Tom Hopper (Raife Hastings), Constance Wu (Katie Buranek), Dar Salim (Mohammed Farooq), Luke Hemsworth (Jules Landry) return to the cast. Among the newcomers to the international cast are Gabriel Luna (Freddy Strain), Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Arnold Vosloo, Shiraz Tzarfati.

Executive producer and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw and executive producer and former Army Ranger Max Adams oversee the action scenes and authenticity work, joined by military veterans who contribute as writers, actors, on-set technical advisors and directors, including former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza (Warfare). The series continues its commitment to portraying the mentality, brotherhood and moral complexity of the Special Forces with respect and realism.

When Terminal List 2 comes out

All 8 episodes of Terminal List 2 will be released on Prime Video on Wednesday 21 October.