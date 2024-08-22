Thank you taxi drivers: with 1250 euros, you work at a loss to take us home

Culture

Thank you taxi drivers: with 1250 euros, you work at a loss to take us home

Thank you taxi drivers: with 1250 euros, you work at a loss to take us home

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Where does the expression of amazement “Wow!” come from and what does it mean?
Thank you taxi drivers: with 1250 euros, you work at a loss to take us home
The Bayesian Yacht Disaster Sunk in Palermo: Possible Causes and Unresolved Questions