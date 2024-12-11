The 10 most searched TV series in 2024

We are now in mid-December and we can start to take stock of how this year went, especially in terms of TV series. What are the TV series that have most impressed, excited and involved us in 2024 to the point of pushing us to look for them and search for them on Google? It was the US IT company that revealed it to us and, like every year, reveals the main searches made on Google around the world. And the top 10 most searched for TV series in Italy in 2024 has also been revealed.

Are you curious to find out what Italians loved most in terms of TV series this year? What are the headlines that led them to search for news, information, previews and reviews on Google? Let’s find out together and see if you agree.

The 10 most searched for TV series in Italy in 2024

Baby Reindeer

Fallout

Emily in Paris

The Perfect Couple

Sea Outside 4

The Lions of Sicily

Lolita Lobosco

House of the Dragon

Maxton Hall

Supersex

The 10 most searched TV series of last year

And if this year the ranking of the most searched for series was dominated by all international titles, and specifically American ones, such as the stalking series Baby Reindeer, the very romantic series Emily in Paris and the Prime Video sci-fi series, Fallout, last year we were dealing with a completely different ranking. In 2023, in fact, the most searched series on Google in Italy were all Italian titles.

What did we like last year? The trophy went to Mare Fuori, a true serial phenomenon of the year together with the Mediaset fiction Buongiorno, mamma! and to the beloved Lidia Poet.