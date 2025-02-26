The 4 most advanced humanoid robots in the world: the videos that show what they can already do today

Credit: 1x robotics.



THE Humanoid robotsonce relegated to the world of science fiction, they are now a reality (albeit still quite prototal), thanks to the progress made in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. Today, some of the largest companies in the sector are presenting models capable of performing complex movements and interacting with human beings in increasingly natural ways. From Tesla’s ambitions with his Optimuswhich aims to revolutionize the world of work, to robots designed for the company and social interaction, up to the advanced prototypes with artificial muscles that replicate human movement (such as the robot Protoclone), the panorama of humanoid robotics is in a really interesting phase. In this article we will review some of the Most advanced humanoid robots through some Videos showing what they can already do now. Article explores the most advanced models available today, analyzing their skills and potential future impacts.

The 4 most advanced humanoid robots of the moment

Optimus (Tesla Bot)

The humanoid robotics sector is receiving a significant impulse from high -profile companies such as Tesla. Lately, Elon MuskCEO of the company, recently stated that the robots with AI could open the way to a wide range of new products and services, suggesting that its company plans to start the production of thousands of optimus specimens already within the end of the year. In promotional videos published by Tesla, Optimus is shown while walks independentlyexamining the surrounding environment in search of obstacles. This high level of space perceptionwhich according to some calls for science fiction films such as Terminator, is made possible by advanced sensors and sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drncxgofv20

Air

In addition to the robots designed for work and productivity, some companies are developing humanoids with a marked attention to social interaction. An example is Aira robot produced by Realbotix and presented to CES 2025 (Consumer Electronics Show 2025), held last January in Las Vegas. This robot was designed to be a “digital girlfriend” and has advanced capacity for conversation and customization. During an interview given by the robot to the technological information site Cnet (yes you read well, the robot gave an interview), Aria explained:

Realbotix robots, including me, focus on social intelligence, personalization and realistic human characteristics, designed specifically for the company and intimacy.

Interestingly, as you can learn from the following video, the robot answered the questions of its interviewer with realistic facial expressions and typical gestures of a human being, how to pass your fingers in your hair. It is no coincidence that the aim for which it was born is precisely to offer company and emotional interaction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hq84TVCBMW

Protoclone

Progress in materials and biomechanics are making robots also physically more similar to humans. A significant example is Protoclonedeveloped by Clone Roboticswhich integrates over 1,000 artificial muscles, made up of tubes with shirts filled with air, which allow the robot to move fluid and naturally. In a recent video released by the company, Protoclone is shown while performs articulated movementshow to oscillate the legs and tighten and open the fists, highlighting a surprising elasticity in the movements.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7dhwfcun0

Neo range

Another interesting development concerns the integration of humanoid robots in domestic life. Society 1x robotics he presented Neo rangea robot designed to assist in daily affairs. A promotional video shows new range while transports a basket of linen, Use a vacuum cleaner And receives a package from a courier. The idea of ​​having a robotic assistant at home has aroused enthusiasm among Reddit users, some of whom have hypothesized that this technology could lead to an era of greater human freedom, what some have defined a sort of “second Renaissance” allowing people to devote themselves to more creative and less repetitive activities. Although the theme raises many ethical, social, economic and political questions which, at least for the moment, have not found any response.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvcba6nxabk