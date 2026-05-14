The 5 new Netflix films that will dominate summer 2026

It will be a summer full of romance, detective stories, thrillers but also animation. Netflix, in fact, has thought of all tastes for summer 2026 and has many new films in store for the public, including some highly anticipated titles.

From the new rom-com with Jennifer Lopez to the return of Milly Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes to the thriller with Robert De Niro based on Alex North’s best-seller. Here are the 5 Netflix films that will dominate summer 2026 and that you shouldn’t miss.

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Office Romance (June 5)

Jennifer Lopez returns to star in a rom-com and this is great news for lovers of romantic films and J.Lo. The American actress and pop star, in fact, is ready to give us this summer 2026 a rather steamy love film where she stars together with Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).

“Office Romance” is a flirty romantic comedy about the secret relationship that develops between two office workaholics and the trouble they get into when they start thinking with their hearts.

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I am Frankelda (June 12)

If you love fantasy animated films “I am Frankelda” is the right title for you. We are in Mexico, in the 19th century: Frankelda is a talented writer whose dark tales are ignored and rejected. Forced to stifle her voice, she refuses to give up even as many try to silence her. But when she finds herself plunged into her subconscious, the monsters she invented come to life.

Guided by Herneval, a tormented prince suspended between dreams and nightmares, she must restore the balance between fiction and reality before both worlds collapse. Meanwhile, the sinister author Procrustes and his accomplices plot to take control. As Frankelda and Herneval grow closer, their bond becomes both a strength and a curse.

To rewrite her destiny, Frankelda will have to face a love that challenges existence itself and reclaim her power as a storyteller, before dark forces devour her imagination and unleash horrors that surpass her every creation.

Enola Holmes 3 (July 1)

The wait for Milly Bobby Brown’s return as Enola Holmes is over because the third film in the saga arrives this summer 2026.

The adventure takes detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where her personal and professional dreams collide in the most complicated and insidious case she has ever faced so far.

The Last House (August 7)

“The Last House” is a science fiction horror thriller ready to glue you to the screen and make you shiver.

A family of four suddenly finds themselves locked in their house with no way out and must join forces to survive, dealing with increasingly limited supplies and the mysterious looming threat that keeps them trapped.

The Whisper Man (August 28)

“The Whisper Man” is a thriller with an exceptional cast composed of Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan and Adam Scott, based on the bestseller New York Times by Alex North.

After his eight-year-old son disappears, a widowed mystery writer turns to his estranged father, a retired police detective, for help and discovers that the kidnapping is connected to the old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisperer.”

And which one are you looking forward to seeing?

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