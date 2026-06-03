Twelve films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (1-7 June)

After the news binges of the past few weeks, at the beginning of June Prime Video is taking a breather, perhaps in view of the summer. Among the news coming out this week we therefore highlight the finale of The 50 and then two welcome returns, namely Jeremy and his reality show Clarkson’s Farm, and then the animated series The Legend of Vox Machina.

If instead of a TV series you are looking for a film, arriving in the next few days are the Italian comedy Agata Christian: Crime on the Snows and the American action movie Missione Shelter. Finally, as always, take a look at the films expiring in the next few days that we have selected for you. Good choice, good visions and good week.

Clarkson Farm 5 (UK reality show) – on Prime Video from 3 June

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, from 3/6 ep. 1-4, from 10/6 ep. 5-6, from 6/17 ep. 7-8

Clarkson’s Farm is back, and as the government’s new budget plan throws Britain’s farming community into disarray, Jeremy realizes that some major changes are needed to make the farm run more efficiently. Despite attempts to introduce advanced technology to the estate – leading Kaleb to undertake his first trip abroad – far more significant changes are afoot at Diddly Squat that will prove an even more difficult challenge to face.

The trailer and previews of the new season

The review of last season

The mysterious ending of Clarkson’s Farm 4

The Legend of Vox Machina 4 (USA fantasy animated series) – streaming from June 3rd

Number of episodes and release mode: 12 episodes, 3 available every Wednesday for four weeks

In the fourth season we find ourselves one year after the Chromatic Conclave. Vox Machina went their separate ways, searching for love, family and purpose in life. But, as always, the call of adventure is just around the corner. When a long-dormant evil awakens to threaten the kingdom, they must band together to face a legendary enemy.

The 50 Italia final episodes 8-9-10 (reality game show Italy) – released on June 5th at 9am

There were 50 of them, there were around twenty VIPs left in the game in the last 3 episodes of The 50. Some strategies paid off, others less so, but now it’s no longer time for alliances: it’s time to think about victory, and the prize money that will be awarded to a spectator who has bet on the right winner.

The review of The 50 Italia

Agata Christian: Crime on the Snows (comedy film Italy 2026) – release date 3 June

It is the story of Christian Agata, a famous criminologist who is invited to a luxurious mountain residence to promote a board game.

Mission Shelter (USA action film 2026) – release date 6 June

A former agent in exile and a girl left alone find themselves involved in an escape through hostile territories and hidden truths.

The Swamp Girl (US drama film 2022) – expiry date 6 June

From the best-selling novel comes a gripping mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who grows to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “swamp girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the bright and resilient Kya from her community.

Gone Girl (USA 2014 drama film) – expiration date June 6

After five years of marriage, Amy and Nick are already a successful couple. But when Amy disappears on the anniversary day, her husband becomes the main suspect.

Little White Lies (USA comedy film 2010) – expiry date 6 June

Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz dazzle as action and comedy collide in this Extended Edition.

Unfaithful – Unfaithful Love (USA 2002 drama film) – expiry date 6 June

Edward and Connie Sumner are an abnormal bourgeois couple from New York. Beautiful house, an eight year old son and achieved well-being, but also a lot of routine. So when Connie accidentally meets a young foreigner, passion erupts between the two. When Edward discovers the betrayal, the initial torment turns into a devastating rage that pushes him to kill his rival.

Stay – In the Labyrinth of the Mind (USA drama film 2006) – expiry date 6 June

Sam Foster is a conscientious New York psychiatrist, who tries to prevent Henry Lethem, an introverted patient, from committing suicide. Behind this story, however, lies a more disturbing mystery: Henry’s analysis begins to have a disruptive effect on Sam’s reality. The psychiatrist becomes more and more enmeshed in Henry’s life, and then in the labyrinth of his conscience

Heat – The Challenge (USA action film 1996) – expiry date 6 June

A thief on his latest robbery is relentlessly hunted by an officer.

Mirrors (USA horror film 2008) – expiry date 6 June

An evil force uses mirrors to connect with a guard.

The Sentinel (USA thriller film 2006) – expiry date 6 June

Pete Garrison is a Secret Service agent with a heroic past: he saved President Reagan’s life in the 1981 attack. Now he must safeguard that of the First Lady, with whom he has a passionate relationship, because a conspiracy seems to threaten the President and his wife.

Unsane (USA horror film 2018) – expiry date 6 June

A young woman, locked up against her will in a psychiatric institution, will come face to face with her greatest fear. But is it reality or imagination?

Arrival (USA science fiction film 2016) – expiry date 6 June

After some mysterious alien spaceships arrive on Earth, an expert linguist is contacted by the military to determine whether the extraterrestrials have peaceful intentions or whether they pose a threat to humanity.