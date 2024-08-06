The Appian Way Becomes a UNESCO World Heritage Site: Italy Reaches 60 Sites and Remains First in the World

In 2024 theItaly is confirmed at first place in the world ranking for the number of World Heritage Sites sponsored by theUNESCO. In fact, on July 27, during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee held in New Delhi, India, the ancient Via Appia Queen of the Roads was registered in the list of world heritage sites (only 3 of the 22 sections into which the road was divided were not included). In this way Italy has reached the number of 60 UNESCO sites on its territory, a real global record. At second place there is the Chinawith 59 sites, then Germany with 54 and France with 53.

The Appian Way has been included in the UNESCO heritage for various reasons that underline its importance historical, cultural And archaeological. First of all, it is one of the Roman roads more ancient and strategically relevant. Built from the 312 BC from the censor Appius Claudius the Blind (it is therefore over 2300 years old), the road connected Rome to Toastsacting as the main artery for the tradethe communications and the military operations. The port of Brindisi (Brundisium), in fact, was one of the most important hubs of ancient Italy. Along the Appian Way there are numerous monuments and archaeological sites, such as catacombs, mausoleums, churches, villas And remains of ancient cities. In fact, the UNESCO site includes not only 19 of the 22 surviving parts of the road layout (excluding two in Lazio and one in Puglia), but also the archaeological contexts linked to itdated from the 4th century BC to the 4th century AD

Map showing the route of the Appian Way and its alternative route, the Traiana Way



One of the characteristics that made the Appian Way worthy of this prestigious recognition is the great step forward in nature engineering which represented. Until the 4th century BC the roads were usually unpaved and difficult to be travelled in case of bad weather. The Appian Way instead represented a novelty. The road was in fact famous for its flooring solid and durable, made with large basalt stones that allowed heavy traffic and long-lasting over time. This construction method greatly influenced the subsequent construction of roads throughout the Roman Empire. It was the Before large public road built in a manner planned And methodical.

Wanderers on the Appian Way, by Arthur John Strutt, 1858



Subsequently, the Appian Way was not only a road, but also a symbol of Roman culture and its vast empire. It played a crucial role in the diffusion of Rome’s culture, trade and ideas through the Mediterranean and beyond. Historically, the connection between Rome and Brindisi has always been a sort of gateway to the Eastto underline the ideology of the empire’s expansion towards the rich territories of the Eastern Mediterranean. The historical and cultural importance of the Appian Way earned it the deserved nickname of “Queen of the Roads“, queen of the streets.