The art of joy, the series of Valeria Golino on female sexuality debuts on Sky: the trailer

After the debut at the last Cannes Film Festival and that in cinemas in June 2024, the new series of Valeria Golino “The art of joy” arrives exclusively on Sky and Now.

Freely adapted by the homonymous posthumous novel by the Sicilian writer Goliarda Sapienza, rejected for a long time from Italian publishing houses until it achieved success abroad, this series debuts 100 years after the birth of the writer with a story about female sexual emancipation ready to Leave your mark. Produced by Sky Studios and Viola Prestieri for HT Film, the series tells the story of a girl from Sicily in the early 1900s who discovers the sexuality and desire for a better life than it has always had.

The art of joy: the plot

Written by Valeria Golino, Luca Infascelli, Francesca Marciano, Valia Santella and Stefano Sardo, the art of joy tells the dramatic and adventurous life of Modesta, born in Sicily on January 1, 1900 to a poor family, in an even poorer land . Since childhood, animated by an insatiable desire for knowledge, love and freedom, he is willing to do anything to pursue his happiness, without ever being folding to the rules of an oppressive and patriarchal society to which he seems predestined. After a tragic accident that tears her from her family, she is welcomed into a convent and, thanks to her intelligence and stubbornness, becomes the protected of her mother Superior.

Her path then leads her to the villa of Princess Brandiforti, where she will make itself indispensable obtaining more and more power in the building. This incessant movement of emancipation is accompanied by a path of personal and sexual maturation, which leads her to cross the border between lawful and illicit, conquering her right to pleasure and joy day after day.

The art of joy: the complete cast

In the cast Tecla Insolia (the girl who did not want to sing, 5 minutes earlier) in the role of the very young modest, unscrupulous, sensual and courageous protagonist; Jasmine Trinca (Fortunata, Marcel!, Superheroes, the Goddess Fortuna) in those of Leonora, mother superior of the convent in which Modesta will still be welcomed as a child; Guido Caprino (the miracle, make good dreams, 1992-1993-1994) plays Carmine, the man who manages the lands of the Villa dei Brandiforti.

Alma Noce (Brado, the girl flown, the most beautiful years) in the role of Beatrice, the youngest of the Brandifori family, led by Princess Gaia, played by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi (the Volleylights, Forever Young – Les Amandiers, Summer ’85 , Crazy joy). In the cast also Giovanni Bagnasco (finally the dawn) who in the series is Ippolito, son of Gaia and the only true heir of Brandiforti, and Giuseppe Spata (the mafia kills only in summer – Part II, the horse’s move – was there Once Vigata, all Freud’s fault) in the role of Rocco, driver of Brandiforti.

The art of joy: when it comes out and where to see it

The art of joy will be available from February 28 on Sky and streaming on Now.