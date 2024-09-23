The Bad Guy 2: plot and release date of the new season of the Prime Video series with Luigi Lo Cascio

As anticipated last summer, the second season of The Bad Guy is coming to Prime Video, the Italian TV series starring Luigi Lo Cascio in the role of a former magistrate “forced” to reinvent himself as a criminal. Here are all the previews on the plot, release date and cast, with the novelty of Stefano Accorsi’s entry among the series’ interpreters.

The Bad Guy 2 Cast

The second season is directed by Giuseppe G. Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana and stars Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Stefano Accorsi, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza, Antonio Catania and again Fabrizio Ferracane, Carolina Crescentini, Aldo Baglio, Alessandro Lui, Antonio Zavatteri, Guia Jelo, Bebo Storti, Gianfelice Imparato and Francesco Zenzola.

The Bad Guy – Second season is created by Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino and Giuseppe G. Stasi, and written by Fortunata Apicella, Giacomo Bendotti, Giordana Mari, Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino and Giuseppe G. Stasi; produced by Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori and Viola Prestieri of Indigo Film in co-production with Amazon MGM Studios, in association with the international distributor FIFTH SEASON and in collaboration with Rai Cinema.

What is The Bad Guy 2 about?

The first season of The Bad Guy, acclaimed by audiences and critics, told the incredible story of Nino Scotellaro (Lo Cascio), an upright Sicilian public prosecutor who, after being convicted of mafia crimes, decides to carry out a Machiavellian plan of revenge, becoming the “bad guy” he was unjustly accused of being.

The second season is played out on the war for the untraceable Suro archive, years of wiretaps between the boss and big shots of the State. Everyone wants it: Nino, Luvi, Major Testanuda, Teresa, Leonarda. The archive thus becomes an existential battlefield between past and future, a time bomb ready to explode in the hands of whoever manages to get hold of it.

When is The Bad Guy 2 coming out?

The new season will be released on Thursday, December 5th on Prime Video.