The Bad Guy 2: the trailer for the new season of the Prime Video series with Luigi Lo Cascio

As anticipated last summer, the second season of The Bad Guy is arriving on Prime Video, the Italian TV series starring Luigi Lo Cascio as a former magistrate “forced” to reinvent himself as a criminal. Here are all the previews on the plot, release date and cast, with the news of the entry of Stefano Accorsi among the performers of the series, and finally the official trailer for The Bad Guy 2.

The cast of The Bad Guy 2

The second season is directed by Giuseppe G. Stasi and Giancarlo Fontana and starring Luigi Lo Cascio, Claudia Pandolfi, Stefano Accorsi, Selene Caramazza, Giulia Maenza, Antonio Catania and Fabrizio Ferracane, Carolina Crescentini, Aldo Baglio, Alessandro Lui, Antonio Zavatteri , Guia Jelo, Bebo Storti, Gianfeliceprendito and Francesco Zenzola.

The Bad Guy – Season Two is created by Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino and Giuseppe G. Stasi, and written by Fortunata Apicella, Giacomo Bendotti, Giordana Mari, Ludovica Rampoldi, Davide Serino and Giuseppe G. Stasi; produced by Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori and Viola Prestieri of Indigo Film in co-production with Amazon MGM Studios, in association with the international distributor FIFTH SEASON and in collaboration with Rai Cinema.

What The Bad Guy 2 is about

The first season of The Bad Guy, acclaimed by audiences and critics, told the incredible story of Nino Scotellaro (Lo Cascio), an upright Sicilian public prosecutor who, after being convicted of mafia charges, decides to carry out a Machiavellian revenge plan , becoming the “bad guy” he was wrongly accused of being.

The second season focuses on the war for Suro’s unobtainable archive, years of wiretaps between the boss and state bigwigs. Everyone would like it: Nino, Luvi, Major Testanuda, Teresa, Leonarda. The archive thus becomes an existential battlefield between past and future, a time bomb ready to explode in the hands of whoever manages to take possession of it.

When The Bad Guy 2 comes out

The new season will be released on Thursday 5 December on Prime Video.

The trailer for The Bad Guy 2