The Bear 4, unveiled the official trailer of the new season

A few days after the surprise announcement of the release date of the new season, the official trailer of The Bear 4 came out. After the final of The Bear 3, which left many with the bitterness in the mouth, because the two fundamental points of the third season remained outstanding, namely the future of Syd and the restaurant, FX and Disney+ have revealed the next release date of the fourth season, which according to some items could also be the last. What is certain is that all the main members of the cast also return for the next episodes: we therefore see together information and official trailer in Italian of The Bear 4.

How The Bear 3 ended

What The Bear 4 is about: the advances

The fourth season of the FX The Bear series will follow Carmen “Carmic” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edibiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) while they go on with determination, decided not only to survive, but also to bring the “The Bear” to a higher level. With new challenges around every corner, the team will have to adapt, react and overcome obstacles. In this season, seeking excellence does not only mean improving, but deciding what is really worth keeping tight.

The cast of The Bear 4

In addition to White, Edibiri and Moss-Bachrach, the series is also played by Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

When The Bear 4 comes out

As officially announced, all ten episodes of The Bear 4 will be available in Streaming on Disney+ in Italy on Thursday 26 June (on June 25 in the US on Hulu).

The trailer of The Bear 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4kmtelrgu4