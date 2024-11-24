The beatification of Lorenzo Spolverato is broadcast on Big Brother





Lorenzo Spolverato has been making Big Brother talk about himself for weeks. Not only for the love story with Shaila Gatta (they are the “couple” of this edition), but also for some attitudes and arguments in which his aggressive side emerged. Collovati and Anna Pettinelli, guests of Myrta Merlino on Pomeriggio Cinque, had also recently spoken about him – negatively. But not only them, social media has also been buzzing for days with comments from people asking for Spolverato to be eliminated. Now, however, the point is not whether Lorenzo deserves elimination or not (and even if he did, it is certainly not up to us to decide). What is jarring, however, is what happened during the episode of the program broadcast on Saturday 23 November on Canale 5.

“If I were outside, I would start insulting you”

In fact, well past midnight, Signorini calls Lorenzo aside, but first says: “They say that he is impetuous and that he doesn’t respect women. I want to delve deeper into the topic with him, also because Monday will be the day against violence against women. I would like to understand with him where this aggression comes from and if he recognizes it.” So she calls him into the mystery room, shows him videos of some of his heated arguments and reminds him of some phrases said in Home: “You have a physicality that wants to impose itself in a confrontation, even in an unpleasant way. (…) You also said to Shaila: ‘I am an animal on the outside. If I were outside, I would start insulting you.’”

Lorenzo admits that he recognizes this aggression and then says: “Yes, I’ll make a small preamble not out of victimhood but out of fairness. I already apologize for my attitudes. Where does this aggression of mine come from? I’m trying to control her. I never get any further. Even for passion, when I have fun with a woman I’m too aggressive. When I do it it’s like I’m punching myself. I would like to apologize immediately, I strongly regret it.” “Why do you have these shots? Where do they come from?”, asks Signorini.

Then Lorenzo: “Certainly the neighborhood where I was born, there was a lot of shouting and shouting there, they were fighting. I could already see this from there. Then, going up further home, mother was worried. It’s as if I thought that attitude there was right. At school? The neighborhood wasn’t easy, we hung out with people who cornered my sister and I reacted badly. I wanted to defend her but I couldn’t do it and there were people who took advantage of me.”

Lorenzo’s painful past: “They forced me to do things on their behalf”

“What were they doing?” asks the host. “They forced me to do things for them, bad things like beating up or stealing for them.” “Since childhood you have witnessed very harsh scenes, at school your sister was bullied, you were afraid – says Lorenzo -. I would like to say clearly that Lorenzo has never gone so far as to hit a woman. Do you feel an instinct that you have to curb, do you think it is linked to this experience?”.

“I would never hit a woman. Anyway, yes, Alfonso. I was constantly crushed, even in the world of work and fashion it was like that. There were some behaviors like ‘I’m going to put my feet on your head and you have to shut up’. So then I had to find the courage to make the world understand who I was, but in the wrong way,” says Gieffino. Big applause for him.

The beatification process

Signorini concludes: “The GF is not a clinic nor a court, so there are tools out there to help you. There is an interview that your mother gave to Di Più in which she said that at 15 you locked yourself in the house and no one ever knew what happened to you.” He cries but says nothing. “If you don’t feel like it, I don’t want to continue.” Beatrice: “To relieve Lorenzo from this dramatic instrument, I would like to give him an instrument: if you think that in that House you have a social responsibility. (…) I found it very serious that in Spain you took things without saying it, you represented our country”. “They know that we exchanged clothes, as I like to do at the end of this experience. I didn’t steal anything.” Cesara: “He started by apologizing and I really appreciate it.”

Signorini continues: “Thank you for your courage, it’s not easy to talk about ghosts.” Shaila also compliments: “Well done, well done, don’t worry.” All that was missing was the red carpet with fireworks. In short, not the Nuremberg trial, but not even the beatification trial. And on social media many have already expressed themselves negatively: “History made artfully, who believes it?”.

