The beauty and bad of Thunderbolts*

Culture

The beauty and bad of Thunderbolts*

The beauty and bad of Thunderbolts*

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The beauty and bad of Thunderbolts*
From Trump’s duties to the car sector crisis: what will be discussed in plenary in Strasbourg
How a perfume is made: from the extraction of the aromas to bottling