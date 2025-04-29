The bellowing, a new film with Pietro Castellitto arrives on Netflix

“Il Falsario” is about to arrive on Netflix, a new Italian film starring Pietro Castellitto in the role of one of the greatest lines of Rome in the 70s. Directed by Stefano Lodovichi and written by Sandro Petraglia with the collaboration of Lorenzo Bagnari to whom we also have to the subject of the film, the Falario is a Cattleya production – part of ITV Studios and the filming have just finished. But when it comes out on Netflix and what do we know so far on this new Italian product of the streaming platform? Let’s find out together.

The false: the plot

Rome, 70s. When Toni arrives in the city in his baggage he only has the talent for painting and the dream of becoming a great artist. But his hunger for life, fate and perhaps even history will bring him to become the greatest of all the lines, as well as a central figure in the most dense mysteries of our country.

The false: the cast

In addition to Pietro Castellitto, protagonist of the film, the cast of the falsecar also includes Giulia Michelini, Andrea Arcangeli, Pierluigi Gigante, Aurora Giovinazzo with Edoardo Pesce and Claudio Santamaria.

The false: when it comes out on Netflix

