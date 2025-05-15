The best anthological series to look at Netflix

Anthology literally means “choice of flowers”, from the Greek ánthos, ‘Fiore’ plus the theme of légō, that is ‘Choose’ and is to indicate, metaphorically, the most beautiful selection of works that go to compose a collection. The anthologies, however, not only exist in literature but also in the serial world and very often the directors and the screenwriters opt for this particular type of story that favors the short stories that begin and end in the same episode and must not necessarily be linked to the others of the collection in which they are part. There are several anthological series that enrich the Netlix catalog but which are the most beautiful? What are those capable of capturing more attention and getting into imaginary worlds from which we would no longer want to go out? Here is our choice of “most beautiful flowers”.

Black Mirror

How not to put one of the most revolutionary series ever in the first place in the ranking of the best anthological title of Netflix. Black Mirror, in fact, has been able to investigate the collective discomfort towards the modern world imagining a dystopian future where, human values ​​are demolished and reconstructed according to new rules. Each episode is a story in itself, provocative and full of suspense, on topics concerning contemporary techno-paranoia. Without a shadow of a doubt, technology has transformed all aspects of our life. In each home, on each desk, in each hand there is a plasma screen, a monitor or smartphone: a black mirror, a “black mirror” on which our existence is reflected in the 21st century. The series was conceived and scripted by Charlie Broocer, who is also the executive producer together with Annabel Jones.

Cabinet of CuriSisites of Guillermo del Toro

It is much more recent than Black Mirror and well inserted in a narrative genre, horror but undoubtedly falls among the best anthological series of Netflix. We are talking about Cabinet of Curiosities, The new anthological series born from the mind of Guillermo del Toro who made its debut on Netflix with eight stories of terror and fantasy, eight brilliant and frightening stories that the Mexican director has collected to give the public a new experience halfway between the dystopian and the horror by giving life to the monsters and characters who have inhabited his mind for a long time. Each episode is directed by a different director, personally chosen by Guillermo del Toro and is able to dive the viewer in a different existential theme. But, among all these eight episodes, there are some that stand out more than others for their beauty and originality, here are what are the most beautiful episodes of Cabinet of Curiosities To see absolutely on Netflix.

Love, Death and Robots

And how not to insert the irreverent Love, Death and Robots in this collection. The animated series of Netflix who followed in some ways in the footsteps of Black Mirror but with the difference of having chosen the short history and animation as a narrative structure. Brevity, you know, allows you not to get lost in excessive digressions and useless rhetoric but to concentrate all the sense of a story in a few minutes and after all they do not always serve hours to be able to give a message or outline a character and its character. And then there is the animated world that leaves the fantasy the infinite space it needs to expand and let go without any limit or blockage given by the rules of the reality we know. Thus, taking advantage of all the potential of the imagination and brevity of story Love, Death & Robots for three years to imagine the future and make us think about reality. Some episodes more than others, however, affect for their genius and should be seen, or revised, as soon as possible. Here are.

