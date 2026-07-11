The best apps to find the perfect spot to see the solar eclipse of August 12, 2026

Image generated with AI for illustrative purposes only.



The August 12, 2026 Europe will experience its first total solar eclipse since 2006: for just over a minute the Moon’s disk will completely cover that of the Sun, just before sunset, in a band that will cross the GreenlandtheEastern Iceland and above all the Central Spainfrom Asturias up to Valencia and the archipelago of Balearics.

In total, according to Time and Date data, approximately 980 million people they will be able to observe at least part of the eclipse, but only it 0.19% of the world population (about 15.2 million people) will be in the totality range.

In Spain totality will occur around 8.30pm local timewith the Sun at approx 5° above the western horizontherefore very close to sunset. This makes the choice of observation location even more critical than for other eclipses: any obstacle in the west direction (a building, a hill, even a group of trees) could compromise the entire experience.

In Italy the eclipse he will be alone partialwith coverage ranging from About 20% in Salento up to a maximum of 97.6% in the Asinara National Park and of 94.9% in the Ventimiglia area. Much of the North, however, will have coverage of 90% and above.

But how to choose the exact point from which to observe? Today there are several digital tools that can make the difference in choosing the ideal place to admire the astronomical event of the year.

Apps and websites for planning eclipse observation

Planning the observation point in advance is essential, especially for an eclipse that it will happen like this near the horizon. As mentioned, there are various applications and web platforms, free or almost free, that allow you to simulate the conditions of August 12th and check in advance whether a particular place will be suitable.

Stellarium: the pocket planetarium

Stellarium is a free, multiplatform software (also available as a smartphone app) that works as a sort of “personal planetarium”. In fact, it allows you to simulate the sky from any point on Earth, at any date and time. For the 2026 eclipse it is particularly useful because it allows you to set your location and the date of August 12th to view exactly where the Sun will be found at the moment of totality and at what height above the horizon.

As the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands explains, Stellarium can be combined with i landscape profiles of PeakFinder to obtain an even more realistic simulation: it is possible to import the profile of the mountains and obstacles surrounding the chosen observation point and check whether the Sun will be visible or hidden by the relief. In practice, therefore, the eclipse can be simulated even weeks before it happens.

PeakFinder: the horizon profile at your fingertips

PeakFinder (also available as an app) is a complementary tool to Stellarium that generates a realistic profile of the mountains and landscape elements surrounding any observation point. Just enter the coordinates or the location name and the site returns a 360° panoramic of the surrounding relief, with the position of the Sun superimposed.

For an eclipse that will occur with the Sun very low on the horizon, this tool is precious: it allows you to understand if in the chosen point there are mountains, hills or other elements of the landscape that could obstruct the view westward just at the decisive moment. Once a good observation point has been identified, it can be exported and imported into Stellarium for a complete simulation.

The Instituto Geográfico Nacional viewer: the official tool for Spain

For those lucky enough to observe the total eclipse from the Iberian peninsula, theNational Geographic Institute Spanish has made available online a interactive map viewer and a dedicated mobile app, IGN Eclipses. This is the official tool of the Spanish government: it uses calculations from the National Astronomical Observatory and integrates meteorological data provided by AEMET (the Spanish Weather Agency).

The viewer allows you to search for any Spanish location and get precise information on time start And end of the eclipse, duration of the totality, coverage percentage of the solar disk and height of the Sun above the horizon. The app is free, available for Android and iOS, and also covers the next two eclipses of 2027 and 2028.

The Compass app: the quick direction check

It may seem trivial, but one of the most useful tools for a first verification of the observation point is theCompass appalready pre-installed on most smartphones and smartwatches. If it is not present on your device, it can be downloaded for free on both iPhone and Android.

Its role is simple: once the direction the exact direction the Sun at the time of totalityexpressed in degrees with respect to the North – information obtainable, for example, from Stellarium – just set it on the compass and point the phone to check whether the horizon at that point is free or obstructed.

In some cases the answer is immediate: if looking in the direction indicated by the compass you see the open sea or a plain completely clearthe place is most likely suitable (clouds permitting). The situation changes when a relief appears on the horizon, a building or any element whose angular height cannot be assessed with certainty. In these cases the compass alone is not enoughbecause the evaluation with the naked eye can be imprecise: it is better to rely on more sophisticated tools such as those listed previously.

What characteristics should the ideal place to observe the eclipse have?

Beyond digital tools, there are some practical elements to keep in mind when choosing the observation point for the eclipse.

The most important factor is thecompletely free western horizon. The eclipse, in fact, will occur shortly before sunset, with the Sun a few degrees from the horizon. This means that also obstacles apparently small (such as a building a few hundred meters away, a row of trees, a hill) can completely block the view.

The second criterion concerns the open and possibly raised spaces. Flat and clear areas, open fields, coasts facing west are preferable to wooded areas or dense urban centres. Even a slightly elevated position helps reduce interference and widen the viewing angle on the horizon.

The historical weather of the area is another element not to be underestimated. In Iceland, for example, 76% of August 12ths in the last 25 years have been cloudywhich makes it a risky destination despite the totality passing over Reykjavik. In inland Spain the chances of clear skies are decidedly more favourable: the area of Zaragoza records just 20% of cloudy days in the same period, while on the Atlantic coast (Asturias) the figure rises to 50-60%. For those observing from Italy, the North-western Sardinia it has a probability of clouds around 30%, compared to 40-60% in the North-West.

We must then consider theaccessibility and logistics. A huge one is expected on August 12th mobilization towards the totality band, with mass movements and possible road congestion. It is advisable to choose a location that is easily reachable, arrive well in advance and have a plan B in case the day’s weather conditions require a last minute move.

A good method to test the chosen location in advance is to take advantage of the days in which the Sun occupies a position in the sky similar to the one it will have on August 12th. If from that point, looking west at the corresponding time (around 8.15pm-9.00pm depending on the area), the Sun is clearly visible above the horizon without obstacles, then the place is suitable. However, if it is hidden by buildings, vegetation or relief, it is better to change position while there is still time.