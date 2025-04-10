He shocked us, fascinated, left with his mouth open and made crying. And then still imagining the future, getting lost in memories, living in the past and trying to defeat death. He made us excited but above all reflecting showing us the fragility but also the great power of a human mind. Back Mirror is the most irreverent and bold series ever created, a title of unheard of intelligence capable of pushing the imagination always a little further on and leave, every time, breathless for its genius. If you want to prepare for the vision of the new episodes of Black Mirror 7 that returns to Netflix starting from April 10, 2025, two years from the previous season, or simply you want to take a dip in the past to rediscover the Mgilirius episodes ever of Black Mirror, here are the most beautiful episodes ever of all the seasons of the series.

The best episodes of all seasons of Black Mirror

San Junipero (Season 3, episode 4)

The most Rome and exciting episode of Black Mirror is the third of the fourth season, San Junipero. Those who have seen it still remember the emotion experienced at the end of the vision of this episode that tells the story of a simulated reality to allow people, now elderly, to live the last moments of life in the young version of themselves and through their memories of the most beautiful years of their lives. A real gem.

White Christmas (Season 2, episode 4)

We then move on to another legendary episode of Black Mirror, the quarter of the second season, White Christmas. This episode, lasting 73 minutes, is a special Christmas starring John Ham alongside Rafe Spall. The two meet every year on Christmas day and will reflect on how reality and certainties can be manipulated by technology. The story of this episode, in fact, imagines a world dominated by an increased reality device that is implanted in the eyes of the protagonists and allows them to alter reality and their certainties.

Free fall (Season 3, episode 1)

And how not to mention the first episode of the third season, free fall, where to give people value and therefore determine their social status is a score, from 1 to 5, which is given to them through an app. In this episode it is reflected on the use of social media and on how appearance has taken over the reality of things.

Back to me (Season 2, episode 1)

And here we are at one of the most poignant and at the same time disturbing episodes of Black Mirror, the first of the second season, returns to me, the episode that tells the possibility of defeating death. A woman who has lost her boyfriend will discover that, through artificial intelligence, she will be able to read it up by creating a new version of him built through the messages on the man’s phone and his voice. How will it end? To you find out.

Dangerous memories (season 1, episode 3)

Remember the third episode of the first season of Black Mirror? Where can people’s memories be examined by going back in time through a wearable device that records everything you see and feel? And this is how dangerous memories makes us reflect on the theme of betrayal and the concept of privacy.

Hang the DJ (Season 4, episode 4)

And then, another great Black Mirror classic to concern is the Hang the DJ episode, the fourth of the fourth season. Here the love of the future is told when, the dating apps mate people but assign their couple an expiration date. What if the time that is given available is not enough or was it too long?

Joan is aweful (episode 1, season 6)

Among the most beautiful episodes ever of Black Mirror we insert a new entry directly from the sixth season just debut on Netflix, the first episode entitled Joan is aweful. Funny, unsettling and engaging, the story told by Joan is aweful is the most convincing of all Black Mirror 6 and the only one that is really worth looking at the new season of the series.

Uss Callister (Episode 1, Season 4) and Uss Callister: Into Infinity (episode 6, season 7)

The science fiction saga of Uss Callister can be considered, without a doubt, one of the best Black Mirror products. And it is no coincidence that this story, debut in the fourth season of the series, has achieved a renewal becoming the first and only episode of Black Mirror to have a sequel and become a series inside the series. The story is that of a CTO of a video game company that creates a very popular multiplayer game that uses to torment colleagues who do not respect it in the office creating their virtual clones to be exploited in the interface of the game. The aesthetic of this episode of Black Mirror refers to the world of Star Trek and sees Jesse Plemons in the role of Robert Daly as the protagonist of the story together with a very good Cristin Milioti in the role of Nanette Cole, a new recruit of the company.

