The best horror series to watch on Netflix

Darkness, monsters, dead coming back to life. Cemeteries, silences, tension, thrill and above all fear. These are the ingredients of a good, self-respecting horror film, a genre that has become increasingly popular in recent years, giving the public several titles that are not only thrilling but also very beautiful. The Netflix catalog hides several gems of the horror genre which, as Halloween approaches, return to the public’s attention. But what are the best horror series on Netflix? What are the unmissable titles for lovers of this genre of stories? Here are the best Netflix series for those who want some thrills.

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher is Netflix’s new flagship series, a highly intelligent horror film created by Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. This diabolical horror series is inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe and tells a story made not only of fear but also of many reflections. The ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have made Fortunato Pharmaceuticals an empire of wealth, privilege and power, but when the heirs of the dynasty begin to die at the hands of a mysterious woman they met in their youth, the secrets of the past come to light. The Fall of the House of Usher tackles several themes from madness to isolation, from identity crisis to family.

Cabinet of Curiosities

Let’s move on to Guillermo del Toro’s great exercise in style with his horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities. Acclaimed Oscar-winning director, creator, executive producer and coshowrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated an unprecedented collection of stories that define an entire genre by challenging the traditional idea of ​​horror. Ranging from macabre, magical, gothic, grotesque and traditionally disturbing, these eight tales are equally sophisticated and sinister (including two original del Toro stories) and are brought to life by a team of writers and directors handpicked by del Toro.

Ratched

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the names behind the masterpieces Dahmeking The Watcherare the authors of Ratched, a suspenseful drama series. The plot revolves around the origins of Mildred Ratched, a nurse who arrives in Northern California in 1947 with the hope of being able to work in a prestigious psychiatric hospital where new and disturbing experiments on the human mind are carried out. Mildred has a secret mission to complete and presents herself as the perfect picture of a passionate nurse. But then the situation changes and, as she infiltrates the people involved in the mental health system, her apparent elegance begins to hide a dark nature that has been growing inside her for some time, proving that monsters are not born, but you become. Ratched is inspired by Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nesta mythical and unforgettable character created by Evan Romansky.

The Haunting of Hill House

Hill House is a modern retelling of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel “The Haunting of Hill House” and tells of five brothers and sisters who grew up in America’s most famous haunted house. Now adults, they are reunited due to the suicide of their younger sister which forces them to finally face the ghosts of their past… Some are only imaginary, but it is possible that others lurk right in the dark corners of the emblematic Hill House.

Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan, creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher is the name behind another Netflix horror hit, Midnight Mass The story is that of a small community on a remote island whose differences are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When the appearance of Father Paul on Crockett Island coincides with inexplicable and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor captures the entire community, but what will be the price to pay?

All of Us are Dead

Let’s move on to a South Korean horror series that has literally conquered the public as soon as it came out on Netflix: All of Us are Dead. A group of high school students are trapped at school and get involved in various misadventures while trying to be saved from a zombie invasion that has occurred in the building.

Hellbound

Incredible hellish demonstrations take place among the crowds in central Seoul. Mysterious beings condemn some individuals to the underworld, while other otherworldly creatures appear at a precise moment to envelop the condemned in a deadly pyre. The resolute voice of Jung Jinsu, the leader of the emerging religious organization New Truth, rises above the total chaos generated by these inexplicable supernatural events, arguing that only sinners are destined for damnation and that these events represent the divine will to restore beings humans on the right path. A group of extremist followers called Arrowhead decides to take control over the punishments of those who oppose God’s will. The world turns into a real hell. Lawyer Min Hyejin challenges President Jung by claiming that the hellish manifestations are simply supernatural events and joins the few who seek to protect the condemned and return the world to humans, not gods. Together they decide to face the chaos unleashed by the New Truth.

The Midnight Club

In a facility for terminally ill young people, eight patients who gather every night at midnight to tell stories make a pact: the next one to die will give the group a sign from the afterlife. Based on the 1994 novel of the same name and other works by Christopher Pike.

Resident Evil

The year 2036: Fourteen years after Joy’s spread caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overwhelmed by terrifying, bloodthirsty, infected creatures. Against the backdrop of this incredible carnage, Jade is tormented by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections with the disturbing Umbrella Corporation, but above all by what happened to her sister Billie.

Marianne

A horror author takes a break from work and discovers that the demon she described in her book really exists. This evil spirit, called Marianne, lures her home and threatens her to keep writing.