The best Italian airports: the ranking

THE best Italian airports have been classified byASQ Customer Experience Awards 2025 according to the experience of passengers. The most awarded airport for departure services is Rome Fiumicinofollowed by Milan Linate And Rome Ciampino. Turin Caselle airport instead enters the ranking for the quality of the staff and internal cleanliness. Let’s see the best airports and how they obtained this title.

The global ranking of the best airports

With air traffic continuing to grow, the passenger satisfaction is increasingly becoming a priority for airports. According to the ASQ Customer Experience Awards 2025, a ranking compiled by Airports Council International (ACI) World which evaluates the global level quality of experience of travellers, taking into consideration aspects such as cleanliness, comfort, ease of orientation e courtesy of the staffthe results are encouraging: travelers seem to increasingly appreciate the cleanliness and hospitality of the terminals and fluid interactions with the staff. In this ranking, three Italian airports have been awarded for departure services (from arrival at the airport to boarding), while none have received awards for arrival services.

First place: Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO)

THE’Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino it is the largest and busiest in Italy, and the main hub for both national and international flights. It is located approximately 35 km south-west of Rome, to which it is connected by train, shuttle bus and motorway (approximately 40 minutes by car).

The 2025 ranking confirms this, for the ninth consecutive year, among the best European hubs for the experience of departing from large airports with over 40 million passengers per year. Travelers particularly appreciate it for:

quality of the staff

cleaning of the terminal

ease of orientation and clarity of routes within the terminal

and clarity of routes within the terminal overall pleasantness (the only Italian airport awarded in this category)

Fiumicino therefore proves to be not only a strategic hub for flights, but also a reference for travellers’ experience.

Second place: Milan Linate Airport (LIN)

Located just 7 km east from the center of Milan (about 20 minutes by car), Linate it is an airport mainly dedicated to national and European flights through which approximately 10 million passengers pass through each year.

Among medium-sized airports (between 5 and 15 million passengers per year), it was awarded for the perceived quality at departures. The strengths highlighted by travelers also include.

quality of the staff

ease of orientation and clarity of routes within the terminal

These awards confirm Linate as one of the most efficient and appreciated Italian airports for both business and leisure trips departing or arriving in Milan.

Third place: Rome Ciampino Airport – GB Pastine (CIA)

The second airport of Rome, Ciampino, it is one of the most historic airports in Italy: opened in 1916, it was the capital’s main airport for decades. Today it is an airport widely used by low-cost airlines and charter flights and in 2024 it welcomed almost 4 million passengers. It is located in the municipality of Ciampino, about 15 km south-east from the center of Rome (20-25 minutes by car)

Its peculiarities have led it to be awarded among the best airports in terms of satisfaction at departures in the category dedicated to small and medium-sized airports (between 2 and 5 million passengers). The credit goes above all to the quality of the staff, perceived as efficient and customer-oriented.

Turin Caselle Airport (TRN)

Over 5 million passengers pass through Turin’s international airport, Caselle, every year, with a constant growth. It is also known as Sandro Pertini Airport, in honor of the former President of the Republic, but its main name derives from its location in the municipality of Caselle Torinese about 16 km north-west of the center of Turin (15-20 minutes by car).

At the ASQ Customer Experience Awards 2025, it was recognized for:

quality of the staff

cleaning of the terminal

These awards consolidate the image of the airport as a welcoming and well-kept space.