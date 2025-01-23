2025 has only started a few weeks ago but Netflix has already had the opportunity to launch many new titles, some of which are already among what we can consider the best Netflix series of 2025 so far. From stories set in 19th century America to reality shows about the icons of our TV up to intense stories that investigate the themes of justice and morality, here are the most beautiful TV series debuting on Netflix in this first month of 2025, waiting to see new exciting stories to become attached to.

ACAB: The Series

2025 for Italian serials started off in style with the release of ACAB, the series inspired by Stefano Sollima’s 2012 film which gave the public a very powerful story on the theme of justice, law enforcement and morality with a exceptional cast composed, among others, of Marco Giallini returning in the role of Mazinga and Adriano Giannini. A team of the Mobile Department of Rome loses its leader, who is seriously injured. That of Mazinga, Marta and Salvatore, however, is not a team like the others, it is Rome, which has learned to oppose the disorders with extreme methods and the harmony of a tribe, almost like a family. A family that the new commander, Michele, son of the reformist police, will have to deal with, for whom teams like that are the symbol of an old school, yet to be re-founded. As if the chaos that affects the new formation at the moment of maximum internal fragility was not enough, there is added that given by a new wave of discontent of the people towards the institutions.

American Primeval

With American Primeval Netflix has given us a new gem from the world of westerns. This series, masterfully directed by Pete Berg (Battleshio, The Kingdom) revealed itself from the first minutes to be a product of the highest quality and at the same time a story capable of reconstructing a piece of American history with great care, becoming one of the best western series of recent years. Set in America in 1857, this wester examines the violent clash between cultures, religions and communities of men and women who fight and die to maintain possession or take control of territory.

Hilary

The debut of the new Netflix series dedicated to Ilary Blasi was such a breath of fresh air, a breath of lightness and lightheartedness that we chose to include it among the best Netflix series of 2025. Obviously here we move to the reality genre and we are far from quality of direction and interpretation of the series just mentioned but, despite this, we appreciated “Ilary” being a coherent, funny and sincere reality 2.0, all qualities that made it very pleasant to watch. This new chapter in Ilary Blasi’s “rebirth” has convinced us and we are waiting to find out what the future holds for us.

The Night Agent 2

The return of The Night Agent on Netflix didn’t convince us that much but that doesn’t mean we don’t value the quality of this story which, despite taking a step back compared to the previous chapter, shouldn’t be thrown away. Unfortunately, the new episodes get lost in narrative lines linked to new characters that are not very exciting, resulting in a somewhat flat and canonical thriller. But what makes The Night Agent 2 interesting is the deepening of the psychological fragility of its protagonists who show themselves in a much darker and more vulnerable version.

