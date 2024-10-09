The best Prime Video TV series of 2024, so far

As happened last year, also for 2024 we are keeping an updated list of the best TV series released on Prime Video during the year. Help for those who don’t have time to waste and don’t want to risk watching something terrible, but also a reminder for those who want to be sure of not missing out on the best of the series coming out in 2024 on Amazon’s streaming platform.

In the list, which is constantly updated, there are TV series of all kinds, but above all, with each update we delete (reluctantly) the TV series which, despite being noteworthy in our opinion, have been canceled by Prime Video. So, for example, unfortunately you won’t find Prisma, canceled by Prime despite public protests, nor Outer Range, also surprisingly canceled by Prime Video after two seasons and a story interrupted at the most beautiful moment.

I’m Lillo 2 (comedy TV series – 6 episodes)

A year after the events of the first season, Lillo is busy on the set of an important American film as Posaman. But his dreams are shattered when he is called back to Italy, forced by a mistake by his agent to star in a Camorra film. “Luckily” that Lillo will also come across a passage between parallel dimensions.

The review of Sono Lillo 2

En Fin – Day Zero (dramedy TV series – 6 episodes)

Spanish TV series that tells the story of Tomas, who, in view of the imminent end of the world due to the impact of another planet on Earth, decides to leave his family and have fun for the time left. But what happens when the collision between planets doesn’t happen and the end of the world doesn’t happen? Tomas will now have to mend relationships with his wife and daughter, in a world still in shock.

En Fin’s review

The Rings of Power 2 (fantasy TV series – 8 episodes)

Finally back in Middle-earth: Sauron has returned to spread evil, Galadriel with Elrond and Gil-galad are ready to oppose but the Dark Lord knows how to deceive even the purest minds. Especially now that he has forged the three rings for the elves and is preparing with Celebrimbor to create the other rings of power. In the meantime we will find out what happens in Numenor, and how the journey of Nori and the Stranger proceeds.

The Rings of Power 2 review

The explanation of the ending of season 2

Those about to die (historical drama TV series – 10 episodes)

A sort of mix between Gladiator and Game of Thrones, Those about to die tells the story of Tenax, a bookie in imperial Rome at the time of Vespasian who aspires to become the owner of a new stable. Between chariot races, clashes between gladiators and power struggles, the series tells the desires and ambitions of the City at the height of its splendor.

The review of Those About to Die

The explanation of the season finale

The Boys 4 (action TV series – 8 episodes)

Our Boys are always hunting down bad supes, but Butcher may have a very drastic way of solving the problem in mind. Meanwhile, Victoria Neuman is preparing to become vice president, and Patriot’s ambition will cause her many problems.

The Boys 4 review

The explanation of the season finale

The Clarkson Farm 3 (docu-series – 8 episodes)

One of the best, albeit least publicized, series available on Prime Video. Even in this third season, funny and dramatic moments alternate, as is normal in the life of farmers and breeders. An informative and moving show.

Clarkson’s Farm 3 review

Them 2: The Scare (horror TV series – 8 episodes)

More horror, but decidedly less repulsive than the exceptional first season, this semi-anthology series moves in time to the 1990s. But at the center of the story is always the continuing racism of the United States.

Loro’s review: Fear

The explanation of the ending of Them 2

Will Them 3 be there?

Fallout (science fiction TV series – 8 episodes)

There was a lot of anticipation for this series based on the video games of the same name. And for once, both historical fans and new viewers were satisfied, having witnessed a fun and dramatic, dynamic and thoughtful series, set in a future that has a lot of the past.

Fallout, our review

Fallout, the explanation of the season finale

Fallout 2 will be there

LOL: he who laughs is out 4 (comedy show – 6 episodes)

LOL whoever laughs is out It doesn’t need any introduction, but we would like to say here that the fourth season seemed to us to be one of the best. Thanks to the cast, as always, who this year gave life to particularly surreal and truly irresistible situations. Ask Diego Abatantuono.

The LOL 4 review

Who won LOL 4

Antonia (dramedy series – 6 episodes)

The story of Antonia, played by Chiara Martegiani, is that of a young woman who on her 34th birthday discovers that she has endometriosis: and so many things from the past come back to mind, which also need to be sorted out in the present between work, family and love.

Antonia’s review

The explanation of Antonia’s ending

Will Antonia 2 be there?

The complete cast of Antonia

Red Queen (crime TV series – 7 episodes)

Based on the novel of the same name (first of a trilogy) by Juan Gómez-Jurado, Red Queen is a detective story whose protagonists are the most classic of strange couples: Jon is a Basque policeman with a brusque manner and a heart of gold, Antonia is simply the most intelligent person in the world. At the service of a mysterious European agency they will have to discover who and why is kidnapping the scions of Spanish high society.

The Red Queen’s review

The explanation of the ending of the Red Queen

Will Red Queen 2 be there?

Lol Talent Show (comedy show – 5 episodes)

To decide the tenth contestant of LOL 4 this talent show is born in which Katia Follesa, Angelo Pintus and Elio – hosted by the Magician Forest – have to judge aspiring laughter professionals. Discovering, it must be said, more than one talent that we will hear about in the coming years.

The review of LOL Talent Show

Wolf Like Me 2 (comedy/fantasy series – season 2 of 7 episodes)

Second chapter of this strange, funny and romantic love story between a man and a… werewolf. Mary has moved in with Gary and Emma, ​​and on top of that she’s pregnant. Yes, but will a normal child or a wolf child be born? Here’s the biggest concern (but not the only one) in Mary’s pregnancy.

The review of Wolf Like Me

The review of Wolf Like Me 2

No Activity – Nothing to report (comedy series – 6 episodes)

Italian adaptation of an Australian format, la No Activity Our story sees three couples in action: that of the criminals who are waiting for the arrival of an important load at the port, that of the policemen who have to catch them red-handed and that of the two colleagues at the operations center. Thanks to them, and to the other characters, laughter is guaranteed.

The review of No Activity – Nothing to report

The explanation of the ending of No Activity – Nothing to report

No Activity – Nothing to report 2 will there be?

The complete cast of No Activity – Nothing to report

Mr. & Mrs Smith (action series – 8 episodes)

Remake of the famous film with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but basically only in the title. From the beginning, in fact, the situation is very different: in this series by Donald Glover, the protagonists are a man and a woman who are hired by a mysterious secret agency to work as a couple, pretending to be married. Trying to complete all the missions entrusted to them by “Mr Ciao Ciao”.

Mr. & Mrs Smith’s review

Expats (drama miniseries – 6 episodes)

Based on the 2016 novel The Expatriates by Janice YK Lee, this miniseries is about three women who find themselves living as expatriates in Hong Kong – Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) – and whose destinies tragically intersect. To avoid spoilers, let’s say that it is a TV series that is absolutely not recommended for those who suffer from dramatic stories with child protagonists.

The Expats review

The explanation of the ending of Expats

Will Expats 2 be there?