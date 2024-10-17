Romantic series are one of the story genres most loved by the public. They talk about fairytale loves, show the beginnings of a relationship between first dream meetings and passionate kisses, show what happens after the first kiss and deal with more concrete and passionate themes such as betrayal, jealousy, sex. Romantic series make the story of love their essence and romance their trump card. But what are the best romantic series on Netflix? What are the perfect titles for those who love to be moved by a beautiful love story? Here is our selection.

Queen Charlotte

The most romantic of all, even its sister series Bridgerton. Queen Charlotte, thanks to the exceptional work of its screenwriter, Shonda Rhimes, has been able to rewrite romance in the serial world and revolutionize the way of describing love on the small screen. Exciting, dreamy and able to show the beauty, as well as the harder aspects of really being together with someone, this series which tells the love between Queen Charlotte and King George III, is the perfect series if you love this kind of tale.

Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This is the new romantic series that has literally become a hit on Netflix, telling an unconventional and very interesting love story where relationships are shown not only in their most romantic aspect but also in their concreteness. Thus, this series with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody becomes one of Netflix’s most realistic romantic titles and, for this reason, different, educational and engaging. The plot? An agnostic podcast host and a newly single, nonconformist rabbi arrive at a party. When they walk away together, this unlikely couple of Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) immediately realize there’s attraction. But perhaps among them there are also different views on life, the modern-day obstacles to love, and their families, sometimes well-intentioned and sometimes ready to sabotage them, including their respective brothers Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons ).

Bridgerton

And how can we not mention the Bridgerton phenomenon, the series based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels which captivated the whole world with its tale of love in 19th century London. With fairytale dresses, court intrigues, secrets, hidden loves and, above all, lots of romance, this series produced by Shonda Rhimes tells the difficulties of love in a period in which it was believed that it should be automatic, obvious, always happy and fairytale-like. By dispelling fairy-tale beliefs about love, Bridgerton gives a more concrete and realistic example of all the commitment it takes to make a relationship work. Intriguing, engaging and very romantic, Bridgerton is the perfect series for those who love old-time love stories.

One Day

If you are looking for a very romantic but not saccharine series, a series that can keep you glued to the screen from start to finish and that tells all the good and bad about human relationships, then you can’t miss One Day on Netflix. Without a doubt one of the best romantic series on Netflix. One Day tells the story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who speak to each other for the first time on July 15, 1988, the night of their graduation. The next morning they take different paths, but where will they be on this ordinary day next year, the year after, and every year after that? In each episode we find Dex and Em on this particular day, a year older, as they grow and change, reunite and separate, experience joys and disappointments. One Day is a love story spanning decades based on the international bestseller by David Nicholls.

Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin is the visual expression of the term romance. It is a highly original and very entertaining series which, in addition to telling the story of love (in all its forms), also allows us to reflect on many universal themes. Starring the extraordinary Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin will not only make you emotional in every episode but also laugh like never before. Between love, revenge, villains to defeat and surreal characters, the series that is a cross between a soap opera and a TV series is the most romantic of all on Netflix. Unfortunately it is no longer on Netflix but it remains one of the most adorable romantic titles on the platform.

Emily in Paris

Let’s move on to another great classic of romantic series and not just because it is set in the city of love. Let’s talk about Emily in Paris, the Netflix series that tells the life of an American girl who moves to Paris, a city that will change her life forever. Between new loves, the dream job in the world of marketing, betrayals, twists and turns all against the backdrop of the very romantic Paris, Emily in Paris is perfect for those who want a fairytale love story and a bit of light-heartedness .

Heartstoppers

Heartstopper is the most romantic of Netflix’s LGBT series. Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper is a very romantic Netflix teen drama that takes you through the lives of a group of boys in an all-boys high school who experience first loves, the discovery of their sexuality and unbreakable bonds of friendship.

Sex/Life

And if you want a slightly spicier romance, there’s Sex/Life, the Netflix erotic series par excellence that draws you into a complicated but very passionate love – and sex – relationship. In Sex Life, romantic love but also toxic love is told, showing the path of a woman in search of herself and the most authentic love.

Virgin River

Another very romantic series much loved by the public is Virgin River, the American rom-com that tells the story of a great love, that between Mel, a doctor who moves to a small country village and Jack, the man who will become the his great love. A series that recalls the old romantic comedies of the past where you expect what will happen but which is always a pleasure to continue watching.

