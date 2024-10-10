The best thriller-horror TV series to watch on Prime Video

Thriller, horror, in short thrills: if you are looking for a TV series of this genre on Prime Video, below you will find the list with the best thriller/horror TV series that we have seen and reviewed on the Amazon streaming platform. And, above all, they have not been canceled or interrupted at the right moment by Prime Video.

There’s something for all tastes, from the splatter ones to the more psychological ones, so go read the complete reviews that we link below to make sure you make the right choice. And good chills!

Them (2 complete seasons)

In the first season we met a black family who, in 1950s America, was hostage to racists and supernatural forces. In the second season we move to the 90s, but racism and mysterious entities continue to torment the new protagonists.

The Horror of Dolores Roach (miniseries)

A series that mixes horror, comedy and social satire. Dolores was in prison (because of her ex-boyfriend) for 16 years. When she comes out, her ex is gone and her neighborhood has changed. It’s still there the historic Empanada Loca restaurant, whose owner is Luis, an old acquaintance of Dolores. Who, to protect her new life, is willing to do anything, even cannibalism…

The Devil’s Hour (season 1 complete, seasons 2-3 confirmed)

Covid slowed down the production of this series for a long time, to the point that traces of it were almost lost. Instead, not only did it come out, but thanks to its success this British series earned early confirmation for another two seasons.

But returning to the first, and without giving away spoilers, the title of The Devil’s Hour refers to the so-called “devil’s hour”, i.e. 3.33: the precise time in which Lucy, the protagonist of this series who it’s about murders and strange time loops.

The Rig (season 1 complete, season 2 confirmed)

Another British series, Scottish to be precise. We are in fact on an oil platform (rig in English) off the coast of Scotland, where at a certain event very very strange events begin to occur, both among the staff and in the sea around them.

The tension is as palpable as the fog that surrounds the platform, and the success of the series has already led to confirmation for a season 2 which will resolve the cliffhanger with which the first season ended.

The Consultant (complete season 1, season 2 TBC)

At the moment, however, the latest version has not yet been confirmed by Amazon The Consultantbut considering the extraordinary success we’ve had, we believe there won’t be any problems (and even if there wasn’t a season 2, the first ends quite satisfactorily).

In any case, the consultant of the TV series is Christoph Waltz, who alone is worth the price of the Prime subscription because he turns out the usual crazy performance in the role of a character as crazy as he is brilliant.

Swarm (miniseries)

There will not be a season 2 for this miniseries created by Donald Glover, but it’s better that way because Swarm – Swarm It already has everything you need.

The story revolves around Dre, a girl obsessed with a singer (similar to Beyoncé) to the point of being ready to do anything in her name. And by everything we mean everything.

Cruel Summer (complete season 2)

How do you go from being an ordinary girl to the most popular girl in high school? “Easy”, if the former most popular girl in high school has mysteriously disappeared in the meantime.

This story of two teenagers from the 90s is spine-chilling, constantly switching from one year to the next to show us the transformations of the two protagonists. But we owe you a warning: in season 2 there is a new story, so prepare to fear new characters…

Nine Perfect Strangers

It’s not exactly the classic thriller TV series, but we couldn’t not include this series which stars the always magnificent Nicole Kidman, in the role of a woman who runs a disturbing wellness center where people who have problems in their souls go, rather than in the body.

Dead Ringers (complete season 1, season 2 TBA)

Disturbing, violent, bloody… “but it also has flaws.” Remake of the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg, Dead Ringers is about two twin gynecologists who are as brilliant in their work as they are disturbing in their private lives. With Rachel Weisz very good at playing them both. Born as a miniseries, the success could lead to a sensational renewal.

