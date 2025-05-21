The black widow: the new Spanish thriller of Netflix taken from a true story, plot and when it comes out

From the creators of Asunta, one of the most impactful crime series of recent years arrives on Netflix a new film that aims to tell another true story of the Spanish black news. It is titled The Black Widow and is a Crime/Thriller feature film that points the spotlight on the so -called “Patraix crime (one of the districts of Valencia)” of 2017 when a man killed by seven stab wounds was found in a parking lot. What happened? Who is the killer? It is a true story little known in Italy that will surely keep the spectators glued to the screen just as the Asunta series has been able to do when it came out on Netflix last year.

But let’s find out something more about this unmissable Netflix True Crime.

The black widow: the plot

August 2017. The body of a man to whom seven stab wounds were found was found in a parking lot from Valencia. Everything suggests a passionate crime. The homicide unit of the city led by an expert detective starts an investigation against the time that soon leads to a suspicion that no one expected: Maje, the young widow with sweet and reassuring ways of the victim for less than a year.

The true story of the crime of Patraix that inspired the film

The black widow: the cast

The protagonists of the thriller are Tristán Ulloa (Asunta, the girl of snow, Berlin) who plays the role of save. Then there is Ivana Baquero (the labyrinth of the Faun) in the role of Maje and Carmen Machi (Celeste, a love of mother) who plays Eva.

The black widow: when it comes out

The black widow debuts on Netflix on May 30, 2025.

The black widow: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnbh78oydo

