The bridge over the Strait? The former director of Radio Padania will approve it

Culture

The bridge over the Strait? The former director of Radio Padania will approve it

The bridge over the Strait? The former director of Radio Padania will approve it

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The bridge over the Strait? The former director of Radio Padania will approve it
For the 5 stars, the approval of the new Commission was “a real farce”
Borchia (Lega): “We are moving towards a centre-right majority in Europe”