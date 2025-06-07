The Clarkson 4 farm, the mysterious wrong frame in the season finale

On Friday 6 June, episodes 7-8, or the season finale of Clarkson’s Farm 4, were released on first video. A bitter ending, as unfortunately it happens more and more often to peasants and breeders who at the end of the season make the budget of the year just passed.

But despite the bitterness, Jeremy has had the opportunity to learn another lesson in his show: even when everything goes wrong, the harvest is scarce because of the climate and the business is at a loss, to keep a minimum of mental health a farmer “must not ask questions that he does not want to know the answer” and instead he must start thinking about the potential of the next year, with unrivaled optimism.

“Go ahead, convinced that next year he will not be able to go worse.”

Then perhaps next year, when the episodes of La Fattoria Clarkson 5 are upset, they will have to pay more attention to avoid the error noticed by many spectators of the first bucolic show.

The editing error: a woman with a red suitcase of the Ministry of Finance

Yes, because, as has been observed by several users on Reddit and other portals, there is what seems to be a clear editing and assembly error in the final of La Fattoria Clarkson 4, just when Jeremy finishes pronouncing the phrase reported above.

In a flash image, you can see a woman with a bob hair: the background is blue, with cracks, and she holds the handle of what looks like a briefcase, or a rigid bag, or perhaps a red box.

On the lower part of this container we read “Chancellor of the Exchequer”, literally “Chancellor of the chessboard”, which is a political role of the government of the kingdom unauthorized equivalent to our Finance Minister.

A post -production error, as it seems, or a subliminal message that Jeremy wanted to insert with a very quick frame, perhaps to underline the faults of British politics in lightening with too many taxes and bureaucracy who works in the primary sector of the United Kingdom economy?

For now Jeremy and the production have not commented on the case, so it is likely that it was an error. But you never know with Jeremy Clarkson …

