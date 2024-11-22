The Day of the Jackal renewed for a second season

A few weeks after its debut on Sky, The Day of the Jackal, the thriller series starring Eddie Redmayne as the “jackal” has been renewed for a second season. An incredible success for this 10-episode title, written and adapted by showrunner Ronan Bennett, which revisits in a modern key an iconic story taken from the novel by Frederick Forsyth – already represented in the cinema by the award-winning film “The Return of the Jackal” – and which, once again, it managed to win over the public to the point of obtaining a certain renewal for a second chapter.

The Day of The Jackal, a worldwide success

In just a few days the series with Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch proved to be a great success: in the United Kingdom it became the most watched Sky Original series ever and the most watched series on Sky in the last two years, while in Italy, Germany , Austria, Switzerland and Ireland, the series recorded the most important debut ever for an original English Sky production everywhere. In the United States it ranked first in Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows. In Australia The Day of the Jackal has become the most watched new series of the year on Fox Showcase.

The Day of the Jackal: the review

The Day of the Jackal: the plot

A solitary, elusive and relentless assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living by killing for hire. But while he is working on his next assignment, he finds himself facing an unexpected adversary, Bianca (Lashana Lynch), a tenacious agent of MI6, the British intelligence, who will engage in a relentless manhunt around Europe to be able to capture him.

The Day of the Jackal 2: when it comes out

The Day of the Jackal 2 could release between late 2025 and early 2026.