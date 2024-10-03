The Day of the Jackal: the new Sky series with Eddie Redmayne and Úrsula Corberó: when does it come out

The Day of the Jackal is the new Sky Original series based on the novel by Frederick Forsyth and the subsequent award-winning 1973 film by Universal Pictures. The 10-episode series is produced by Carnival Films, part of Universal International Studios, commissioned by Sky Studios and Peacock and stars Oscar, Tony and BAFTA Award winner Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse, The Theory of Everything) and BAFTA Rising Star Award winner Lashana Lynch (Bob Marley: One Love, The Woman King, No Time To Die).

The Day of the Jackal is written and adapted by showrunner Ronan Bennett, creator and screenwriter of the acclaimed Top Boy. The lead director of the series is Brian Kirk, an internationally award-winning director (Game of Thrones, Luther, Boardwalk Empire). But let’s find out something more about this series, one of the most anticipated next month.

The Day of the Jackal: the plot

A solitary, elusive and relentless assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living by killing for hire. But while he is working on his next assignment, he finds himself facing an unexpected adversary, Bianca (Lashana Lynch), a tenacious officer of MI6, the British intelligence, who will engage in an incessant manhunt around for Europe to be able to capture him.

The Day of the Jackal: the complete cast

In the cast, in addition to Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, there is also Úrsula Corberó (La Casa de Papel) who will play Nuria, a woman at the center of the Jackal’s private life completely unaware of who he really is, together with Charles Dance (The Throne of Spade, The King’s Man) as Timothy Winthrop, Richard Dormer (Blue Lights, Fortitude, Game of Thrones) as Norman, Chukwudi Iwuji (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, The Split) as Osita Halcrow, Lia Williams (The Capture, The Crown) as Isabel Kirby, Khalid Abdalla (The Crown, The Kite Runner) as Ulle Dag Charles, Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead, I Used To Be Famous) as Zina Jansone, Jonjo O’Neill (Andor, Bad Sisters) as Edward Carver, Nick Blood (Slow Horses) who will play Vince and Sule Rimi (Classified, Andor) and Florisa Kamara (Eastenders) in the roles of – respectively – Paul and Jasmin Pullman.

The day of the jackal: when it comes out on Sky and NowTv

The Day of the Jackal will be released on November 8th exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW.

The teaser trailer for The Day of the Jackal