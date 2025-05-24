The deep crisis of Canale 5





A deep crisis, very deep. Masked and denied for a long time, but now under everyone’s eyes. Canale 5 is certainly facing the most black period of its existence, forty -five years long. Forty -five years of triumphs and falls, however never so noisy and above all repeated.

The numbers of the first evening tell of a lost leadership for a large part of the week, with the only exceptions represented by the programs of Maria De Filippi and, occasionally, by the Italian Cup. Little stuff compared to the boundless list of failures, wrong titles and worn products, made to continue for inertia and for the inability – or fear – to try the other.

It is with this philosophy that “Big Brother” has come to last seven months. Spanned on almost the whole television season and even called to double the appointments during the week, the longest -running reality show on the small screen was squeezed as a lemon. Inside, of course, everything has been inserted, making the absolutely self -referential narrative at the end of the fair.

The “GF” audience has so gradually reduced, isolating itself from the rest of the television audience that could no longer be recognized in characters known only to that particular circuit and dynamics replicated tirelessly, with protagonists – always the same – used and reused indefinitely.

The alarm went off when in reality no one wanted to listen to it. That is, when the “GF”, despite having lost hundreds of thousands of spectators, continued to keep on the minimum floating threshold. “The data is still sufficient and, moreover, it allows you to cover a long period”, was the dry response to those who dared to work in some critical observation.

By neglecting a discomfort that was under everyone’s eyes, he insisted himself by spreading the sheet, although the fabric showed up more and more frayed. The closures late at night, in the meantime, tried to mask the disaster, with the record of the hashtag on social media flagoded as a mirror for the larks.

You don’t pay ‘prison’ from “GF”, to Canale 5 therefore decided to repeat with the launch of “The Couple”. On paper a reality game with the aim of the million euros as prize pool, in fact a prosthesis of the previous broadcast. And, as if that were not enough, here is also “The Island of the Famous”, proposed to an already saturated and tired audience.

Flatten, ignore the sirens, sink the quality level

The truth is that Canale 5 ended up in the tunnel when she began to be terrified of experimenting. Better to focus on safe seconds, even if that used one was affected by everyone, except in the eyes of those of Cologno.

An involution that can also be explained with the epidemic of Turkish productions that have invaded the schedule. It was originally “the secret”, I exploded about ten years ago and placed relentlessly and logical at every hour of the day and night. Then, the Spanish catchphrase was exhausted, space for Can Yaman and associates, with titles such as “Daydreamer”, “Amara land”, “Endess Love” and “betrayal” beaten everywhere. A sort of chain reaction that has made Canale 5 a “Turkifician ‘seamlessly.

Combining on a certain genre, ignoring the sirens, sinking the quality level and closing compared to a wider catchment area, has meant that the flagship of Mediaset ended up turning to the same ‘witnesses’ – go away by reducing itself – without acquiring others. The simultaneous flop of new fiction and series not far from those parameters is there to show that it wants (and will want) work to regain those who have escaped in these years.

The decline also touches Striscia la Notizia

The emblem of the sunset is probably listed in the now irreversible decline of the most identifying and long -lived transmission of Canale 5: “Striscia la Notizia”. A gradual descent into the underworld – on the Auditel front – which inevitably forces the net to look inside, also questioning traditions engraved on the stone and stainless principles signed by before the Berlin wall collapsed.

But by further postponing the moment of the re -foundation it only means losing more precious time.