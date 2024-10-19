The Devil’s Hour 2, the explanation of the season finale of the Prime Video thriller series

The second season of The Devil’s Hour, released on October 18, 2024 on Prime Video with all 5 episodes, resolved some of the mysteries that the British thriller series had been carrying forward since the first season. But not everything has been revealed, and something still remains to be clarified in the already confirmed third season: if you have any doubts, let’s try to help you with our explanation-summary of the season finale of The Devil’s Hour 2.

How the last episode of The Devil’s Hour 2 begins: adult Isaac appears

The bomber prepares, Sam asks Lucy to free her

Ravi “remembers” the Rigby’s Toys bombing

Dr. Bennett begins to understand

Sam runs away, everything gets complicated at Rigby’s Toys

Ravi and Gideon are knocked out by the bomber, Ravi dies in the explosion

Lucy is arrested, but escapes thanks to Isaac

Lucy entrusts Isaac to Bennett, tries to escape but Gideon kills her

The epilogue of The Devil’s Hour 2

How the last episode of The Devil’s Hour 2 begins: adult Isaac appears

The episode opens with a scene set in a place that we have seen several times: the prison where Lucy goes to visit Gideon in the future, when she is close to death and talks to him about the trauma of her suicidal mother. Gideon asks for Lucy’s help to stop the attack on the Rigby’s Toys store and Lucy agrees, on the condition that after that moment he disappears from her life. Gideon accepts.

But the twist comes later, when Gideon receives another surprise visit. It’s Isaac Chambers, who in theory doesn’t belong to this loop-dimension but is here, with his watch that he uses to “keep ghosts away” and which we had already seen in the last season. Isaac asks Gideon why he killed his mother Lucy. End of the scene.

The bomber prepares, Sam asks Lucy to free her

After the theme song we see the Rigby’s Toys bomber who, in his yellow hoodie, packs his backpack with the bomb and nails and eats burnt bacon for breakfast. Meanwhile, Lucy also prepares food for Detective Sam Boyd, who she has kidnapped and taken to her mother’s old cottage. He gives her the sandwich he knows is her favorite and tries again to convince her that he already knows her, but Sam can’t believe her and only asks to be released. But Lucy doesn’t want to free her, because it would mean ruining the whole plan to stop the attack and what happens next.

Lucy and Gideon sort out the final details and make the evidence of their investigations disappear; Lucy tells Isaac to stay hidden there with his grandmother Sylvia, but her son senses that something bad will happen to her. Lucy doesn’t listen to him and walks away with Gideon.

Ravi “remembers” the Rigby’s Toys bombing

Ravi, who has been partially “woken up” by Lucy, replays the recordings of Gideon’s interrogation from a year earlier, trying to understand what he and Lucy want to stop. Meanwhile he has flashes from his other life, like when he carved the wooden table on the hill where he proposed to Lucy, and suddenly remembers when she called him to turn the TV on to the news reporting the attack. , and Ravi understands everything.

Dr. Bennett begins to understand

Dr. Bennet, Isaac’s psychotherapist (as well as young Lucy, in the life in which her mother commits suicide) listens to the recording of her last meeting with Isaac, during which the child ran away for a few seconds. And on the tape, in those seconds when Isaac disappeared, you hear Bennett talking to another little girl named Amelia. Bennett is scared and makes sure this little girl isn’t in her office. He finally begins to understand, also because paper flowers appear in his flower vase (like the ones he made with Lucy in the other loop).

Sam runs away, everything gets complicated at Rigby’s Toys

Lucy in the meantime has arrived at Rigby’s Toys and is in contact with Gideon, hidden in a car outside the store. She immediately finds a backpack and thinks it might be the one with the bomb so she opens it, but is stopped by a woman who had left that bag for a second and calls her a thief, forcing her to leave the shop so as not to attract suspicion. When he leaves he tells Gideon that he will have to take care of it now.

Meanwhile, at the cottage the awakened Sylvia helps her nephew “not to slip” into other dimensions, and for this reason she starts repairing his watch. Evelyn, also in the cottage, is increasingly agitated and Sam, who hears her screaming, takes advantage of this by convincing her to be released “as the voices ask”. Sam then frees himself, finds Sylvia who however has hidden her nephew and pretends to still be in a catatonic state, letting the detective find her car keys and leave.

Then Isaac calls his mother to warn her and to tell her that he and his grandmother are hiding under a nearby bridge waiting for Lucy to come and get them. Gideon gets out of the car to try to stop everything himself and at that moment he sees the attacker, obviously from behind. He is about to follow him into the shop but at that moment Ravi arrives and enters.

Ravi and Gideon are knocked out by the bomber, Ravi dies in the explosion

Ravi clears out the shop with the help of the shopkeeper, and shortly afterwards he too sees the man in the yellow hoodie. He knows he is the attacker and tries to tackle him, but the man is quick and when the policeman approaches he stabs him in the stomach and runs away, leaving the backpack with the bomb there.

Gideon arrives, tells him not to take out the knife so as not to bleed to death and asks him where the culprit went. He reaches him in the parking lot under the building but is hit by the man and falls to the ground, stunned but alive.

Ravi tries with his last energy to reach the bomb and defuse it, but realizes that he is not able and in the end waits for the moment of the explosion, remembering the happy moments with Lucy in the other life.

Lucy is arrested, but escapes thanks to Isaac

Only Evelyn is left at the cottage, and she starts writing a letter for Jonah Taylor (the boy that Gideon had taken from his parents before they killed him and had entrusted him to Evelyn), but the police arrive.

Not far away, in Lucy and Isaac’s new house, Lucy also arrives and finds mother and son under the bridge. She goes into the house to pack a bag before fleeing with them, but is surrounded by Sam and the police. Lucy is arrested, also for the attack that she discovers cost Ravi’s life, but here another twist happens.

Isaac hugs his mother, and the two find themselves in the other loop, where that house isn’t there. They take a few steps, when Lucy feels terrible pain, which however doesn’t last long because immediately afterwards they are back in their “right” dimension, but out of reach of the police, and can therefore escape.

Sam Boyd obviously doesn’t understand how the two disappeared, and Sylvia explains to her that it was thanks to Isaac, who is a special child, the result of a loop anomaly. “He seems like a memory, a promise and a desire” is the perfect definition of the boy given by the woman.

Lucy entrusts Isaac to Bennett, tries to escape but Gideon kills her

Lucy and Isaac went to the meeting point Gideon had indicated that morning, but he still doesn’t show up and she makes a phone call. Sam finds the map that Lucy hadn’t burned well and then figures out where to go.

Shortly afterwards, Dr. Bennett arrives on site, called to take Isaac into custody, but Gideon also arrives, who warns them that the police are also arriving. He explains that he was unable to see the attacker’s face, that he stunned him but did not kill him and that now they must escape if they do not want to be captured and forced into psychiatric pharmacological treatments which would make them lose the memory of past loops, nullifying all the efforts made so far. Lucy says goodbye to Isaac, gives Bennett a letter and leaves.

They run away to a farm, they try to hide but the police have also arrived and they have no hope of escaping. When they are reached by the agents. Gideon explains to Lucy that their only hope is to die at that moment, Lucy tries to resist but Gideon doesn’t listen to reason and kills her with a rifle shot.

The epilogue of The Devil’s Hour 2

In the final scene of the season, set some time later, we see Isaac in a cornfield, making his signature finger gesture. This is observed by Dr. Bennett, who is having Debbie Warren, Meredith’s neighbor and mother (in short, the family who lived in Lucy and Isaac’s house in the other dimension) sign the final custody documents.

We discover that Isaac has not spoken since the day of his mother’s death, Bennett warns Debbie about what awaits him but she reassures that everyone in the family is prepared.

And just then, while Isaac is there in the field, we hear Lucy’s voice calling him “hello darling”. He turns around, says “Mom!”, smiles and so ends the second season of The Devil’s Hour.