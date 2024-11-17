The Devil’s Tail: Luca Argentero protagonist of a dark and tense thriller





Forget the bright smile of Andrea Fanti, the protagonist of the highly successful generalist fiction Doc-Nelle Tue Mani, because in a few days you will be able to discover a very different side of his interpreter, Luca Argentero, in the role of Sante Moras, the tormented protagonist in escape from the thriller “The Devil’s Tail”. Produced by Groenlandia and Vision Distribution and directed by Domenico De Feudis, the film will be available exclusively on Sky and NOW starting from November 25th. In the cast, together with the beloved Piedmontese actor, we find: Cristiana Dell’Anna, in the role of the enterprising reporter Fabiana Lai, and Francesco Acquaroli in the role of the determined commissioner Tommaso Lago who hunts down the protagonist.

The Devil’s Tail, the plot

In a winter Sardinia, gray and desolate, moves Sante Moras, a former policeman now penitentiary officer, who drags his life after a tragedy, and the incurable pain that followed, broke him and left him covered in debt. Between home and prison, the only entertainment the man allows himself is represented by a small boat that belonged to his father, which he himself restored. A lonely, introverted and dark character, who suddenly finds himself at the center of a dense plot of crimes, mysteries, corruption, complicity and violence.

It all starts with the brutal murder of a girl who had disappeared, and the arrival of the man who kidnapped and then killed her in the penitentiary where Sante works. The man is entrusted to his custody, and from that moment strange things begin to happen, starting with the visit of a lawyer who, without mincing words, in exchange for a payment that would free him from debts, proposes to kill the prisoner . Sante refuses, but the man is killed anyway while he is on guard in front of his cell, but falls asleep.

From that moment, all suspicions and clues point to his guilt and Sante goes on the run, but it’s not enough. Because, to really save himself, with all the island’s police forces on his tail, Moras must understand what really happened and why that man was killed, even before who. Thus begins his very private investigation, with the help of a brilliant and courageous reporter, while even Inspector Lago who chases him begins to ask himself questions.

The interview with Luca Argentero

The Devil’s Tail, a thriller with lots of action and an ending that promises more

To tell The Devil’s Tail, the new film that we will see exclusively on Sky and Now starting from November 25th, we must start from the end, and from that remaining feeling of suspension, of a bitter taste in the mouth and of the urgency to continue searching. An ending that remains more than open, it is partly a classic choice for a noir, which is the genre that reminds us that good and evil exist in the world, that indeed the two elements coexist, and that evil cannot be eliminated from the complexity of our existences.

In part, however, it is an ending that makes us now see Sante Moras with different eyes, no longer in the role of a poor tormented soul who lets her days pass without sparks or enthusiasm, but in those of an antihero for whom fate has chosen a bigger challenge. A challenge that, without beating around the bush, doesn’t seem over at all, on the contrary.

And this is because the character’s journey, his transformation from scapegoat to tenacious and acute revealer of submerged truths, is told in a coherent and engaging progression. He never smiles, Sante Moras, as his interpreter recalls, and his investigation is not inspired, at least at the beginning, by the desire for justice, but only by that of saving his own skin.

Yet, between fights, escapes, chases, accidents, shootings, revealed mysteries, the character slowly comes out of the closet and, from an obscure warder, returns to being the brilliant policeman who one senses he was before the ruin, and becomes the man of hope. to save innocent souls. Argentero, in a role different from the ones we most often see him in, does quite well, embracing and conveying all the rough complexity of Sante Moras.

Cristiana Dell’Anna is also very good, playing a journalist capable of asking herself the right questions and therefore intuiting before the others that the fugitive may not have the guilt attributed to him and, above all, that that story hides something much bigger and darker . A tense thriller, capable of holding the viewer’s attention and entertaining him for over an hour and a half with an interesting and realistically complex plot and characters.

Rating: 7