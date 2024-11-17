The Devil's Tail: Luca Argentero protagonist of a dark and tense thriller

Culture

The Devil’s Tail: Luca Argentero protagonist of a dark and tense thriller

The Devil’s Tail: Luca Argentero protagonist of a dark and tense thriller

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The Devil’s Tail: Luca Argentero protagonist of a dark and tense thriller
What is the point of buying NFTs and how much do they cost?
“123456” is the most widespread password: here is the top 20 of the least secure ones most used in Italy and in the world