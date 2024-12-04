The Drake Passage: where one of the most dangerous and rough seas in the world is located

Cape Horn.



Between Cape Horn in South America and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica lies an 800 km wide channel that is considered one of the most treacherous in the world. It’s the Drake Channelalso known as Drake Passagewhose icy waters are extremely rough, and where they occur violent stormswith gigantic rogue waves up to 25 m high. Here, in the connection between the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, they expire violent winds and they flow very strong ocean currents. In particular, the Drake Passage flows through the Drake Passage Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which circulates clockwise around Antarctica and is the largest on the planet. This passage constitutes a “gateway” to Antarctica that men have only crossed since 1600, often losing their lives. The main reason for its danger is linked toabsence of continental masses that can hinder winds and currents.

The characteristics of the Drake Passage

The Drake Passage, approximately 1000 km long, 800 km wide and with an average depth of approximately 3400 m, takes its name from the English explorer Sir Frances Drakewhich circumnavigated the world towards the end of the 16th century. The first to cross this passage, however, was in 1616 the explorer Willem Schouten of the Dutch East India Company. The opening of the Drake Passage dates back to approximately 34 million years agostraddling the Eocene and Oligocene geological eras, and contributed to determining the formation of one ice cap on the continent by isolating it (until then, in fact, in Antarctica the climate was temperate, with forests and river systems). A cruise ship takes approximately 48 hours to sail from one end to the other. The conditions are prohibitive: the temperatures are very low, the winds are strong and freezing and there is a high probability of encountering a storm, with frequent rogue waves, even 25 m high.

Why the Drake Passage is so dangerous

Why is the Drake Passage so treacherous? The main reason is linked to the fact that theSouthern Oceanwhich surrounds Antarctica, it is not interrupted by continental masses. In this way i westerly windswhich constantly blow towards the polar circles, encounter no obstacles and pick up speed. Westerly winds drive ocean currents, which also gain strength due to the fact that they can flow freely without hitting land. The Drake Passage flows through the Drake Passage Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the most imposing on the planet, which makes its waters turbulent. Furthermore, cold Antarctic surface waters and relatively warmer sub-Antarctic surface waters converge in the channel: the result is that this “Antarctic convergence” zone is characterized by the succession of cyclonic systems that originate storms with violent winds and massive waves.

The important role of the Drake Passage

The presence of the Drake Passage contributes to keep Antarctica coldcounteracting the effects of global warming. In fact, without a strip of land connecting the Antarctic continent with South America, it is difficult to reach the pole due to the hot air. Furthermore, in its waters the mechanisms of capture and seizure of CO 2 atmospheric systems appear to be particularly effective compared to the rest of the planet (overall, the Southern Ocean removes about a sixth of the CO from the atmosphere 2 emitted by human activities). The waters of the Drake Passage are rich in nutrients and planktontransported great distances by currents. Plankton, in particular, is the basis of the diet of many marine species such as whales, dolphins, squid and emperor penguins. A huge variety of seabirds are also found in this place.