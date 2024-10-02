The Electric State, the new sci-fi film with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt: plot and when it comes out

Millie Bobby Brown is the protagonist of the Russo brothers’ new film “The Electric State”, a spectacular adventure set in an alternative and retrofuturistic version of the 90s. This is one of the most anticipated titles arriving soon only on Netflix which marks the return of Anthony and Joe Russo, the minds behind Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man, this time directing a sci-fi film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt. But let’s find out something more about this new and highly anticipated film.

The Electric State: the plot

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) plays Michelle, an orphaned teenager facing life in a society where sentient cartoon-like robots and mascots, who once collaborated peacefully alongside humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is turned upside down one night when she is visited by Cosmo, a sweet and mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher, Michelle’s genius younger brother who she thought was dead.

Determined to find the beloved brother she thought she had lost, Michelle sets off across the American Southwest with Cosmo and soon finds herself reluctantly teaming up with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a bass smuggler rank, and his hilarious robot assistant, Herman (voiced in the original version by Anthony Mackie).

As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a cordoned-off corner of the desert where robots survive on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange and colorful group of new animatronic allies and begin to discover that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than what they expected.

The Electric State: the cast

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Oscar® winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Oscar® nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tyduk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag and has a screenplay by Christopher McFeely and Stephen Markus.

The Electric State: when it comes out on Netflix

The Electric State will only be available on Netflix in 2025.