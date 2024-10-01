The Empress 2, the series about Princess Sissi returns to Netflix: here’s when

After the success of the first season, The Empress returns to Netflix with a second season arriving two years after the debut of the first chapter of the series. The German costume series halfway between drama and romance had conquered the whole world in 2022 and is ready to do the same with the new episodes arriving very soon on the streaming platform. The series, co-written by Bernd Lange, Janna Maria Nandzik and Lena Stahl – Florian Cossen and Katrin Gebbe are the co-directors, is based on the life, love and work of Princess Sissi as Empress of Austria, one of the stories most timeless and loved by the public, told on the small and big screen in numerous versions.

“I am incredibly grateful to have been able to touch so many people in Germany and around the world with our series – these are the words of the showrunner of the series, Katharina Eyssen after the announcement of the renewal -. The story of Elisabeth’s life is the story of power of love, but also of the courage to be different and of hope for a better future. And that’s what we need right now. And that’s why we’re very happy to be able to continue telling this story.”

But when does The Empress 2 come out on Netflix and what should we expect? Let’s find out together.

The Empress, the review of the first season

The Empress 2: the plot

The first crisis has just been overcome and the young couple wants to enjoy fresh marital happiness, when dark clouds gather over Schönbrunn Castle: Franz (Philip Froissant) unexpectedly faces a powerful adversary in Europe. And Elizabeth (Devrim Lingnau) is under great pressure, because an heir to the throne must secure the future of the empire as quickly as possible. When fate strikes with all its force, the couple’s love threatens to break permanently. And Elizabeth must fight not only for her family, but also for the integrity of her soul.

The Empress 2: the cast

Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach

Philip Froissant: Franz Joseph I of Austria

Melika Foroutan: Princess Sofia of Bavaria,

Johannes Nussbaum: Archduke Maximilian

Elisa Schlott: Duchess Helene of Bavaria

Jördis Triebel: Princess Ludovika of Bavaria

Almila Bagriacik: Countess Leontine von Apafi

Hanna Hilsdorf as Countess Amalia von Salm Reifferscheidt.

Rune Greiner: Countess Charlotte von Stubenberg

Svenja Jung: Countess Louise Gundemann

Andreas Döhler: Duke Maximilian Joseph of Bavaria

Wiebke Puls: Countess Sophie Esterházy

Michael Fuith: Archduke Franz Charles of Austria

Felix Nölle: Archduke Ludwig Viktor of Austria

Martin Butzke: Gustavus, Prince of Vasa

The Empress 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The Empress 2 releases on Netflix on November 22, 2024.

The Empress 2: the teaser trailer