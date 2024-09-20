The Eternaut, the trailer for the new (and highly anticipated) Netflix sci-fi series

The first trailer for the highly anticipated sci-fi series The Eternaut, coming soon to Netflix, has just been revealed. The streaming platform is about to launch a new sci-fi story ready to keep you on the edge of your seat and tell a gripping story of aliens, deadly storms, and invisible forces. This is The Eternaut, a post-apocalyptic Argentine series that adapts the iconic graphic novel by Héctor Germán Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano López. The Eternaut on Netflix will be a contemporary version of the comic directed by Bruno Stagnaro, written by Bruno Stagnaro and Ariel Staltari, and produced by Netflix together with K&S Films and Bruno Stagnaro. But what should we expect from The Eternaut and why is it already considered Netflix’s new flagship? Let’s find out together in this in-depth look at the Argentine series that is preparing to become a giant of the post-apocalyptic genre.

The Best Sci-Fi Series on Netflix

The Eternauta, the video announcement

The Eternaut, everything we know so far, from the plot to the cast

The plot of the The Eternaut revolves around the story of a deadly snowstorm that kills millions of people, leaving only Juan Salvo and a group of survivors alive who find themselves fighting against an alien threat, controlled by an unseen force.

Ricardo Darín will play Juan Salvo, making his debut in a Netflix original production. The cast also includes: Carla Peterson, César Troncoso, Andrea Pietra, Ariel Staltari, Marcelo Subiotto, Claudio Martínez Bel, Orianna Cárdenas and Mora Fisz, among other actors and actresses.

These are 6 episodes written by Bruno Stagnaro, together with Ariel Staltari.

Filming will take place on location and sets in Buenos Aires.

Netflix’s Best Post-Apocalyptic Series

Director’s commentary

“For me The Eternaut represents my father who brought me comics every week. I think it was one of the first things I read in its entirety in my life, at the age of 10, and it had a profound impact on my way of understanding the narrative of my country – said Bruno Stagnaro, director and responsible for the screenplay -. The feeling that that first reading left me with has accompanied me throughout my life and, in some ways, has had a great influence on what I have done since. My approach to the adaptation will be to be faithful to that child reader who watched the story for the first time, trying to reconstruct the genuine emotion of living an adventure in the corner of the neighborhood and the construction of that great Argentine hero who is Juan Salvo”.

When is The Eternaut coming out on Netflix?

The Eternaut is coming to Netflix in 2025.

The Eternauta trailer