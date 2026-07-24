The euro changes face, the ECB reveals the 10 proposals for the new banknotes: what they will be like

Some of the proposals for the new euro banknotes. Credit: ECB



Euro banknotes are about to change their face: the European Central Bank has in fact announced the ten finalist proposals for the next series of euro banknotes, launching a public survey, open to all European citizens. This is the first complete redesign of euro banknotes after their entry into force in 2002that is, after more than twenty years.

As ECB President Christine Lagarde explained, euro banknotes are not just a means of payment, but one of the most tangible expressions of the European Union. The survey online will remain open until September 21st 2026: citizens will be able to vote for their favorite design, choosing between two different themes, “European culture” and “Rivers and birds” (with 5 proposals each). According to forecasts, the Governing Council of the ECB will select the final proposal within the end of theyear.

What the new banknotes could look like: from Beethoven to Da Vinci

The ten competing proposals revolve around two different themes, chosen by the Governing Council of the ECB as early as November 2023: “European culture” And “Rivers and birds“. The first theme focuses on cultural heritage of the continentwith the aim of celebrating «the rich cultural heritage and dynamism of Europe’s creative and cultural sectors, which strengthen our common European identity, creating a shared sense of belonging».

Among the faces that appear in the various proposals there are the soprano Maria Callasthe composer Ludwig van Beethoventhe scientist Marie Curiethe writer Miguel de Cervantes and genius Leonardo da Vincitogether with the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Bertha von Suttner.

One of the proposals for the 100 euro banknotes featuring Leonardo da Vinci. Credit: ECB



The second, however, concerns nature: «rivers and birds know no borders and are a symbol of freedom and unity among European citizens», as well as embodying the link with the environment and its protection. In this case, each cut depicts a European bird species in its habitat and the higher the value of the banknote rises, the closer the landscape comes to the sea.

It goes like this from wallcreeper (on the 5 euro denomination) al kingfisherfrom the bee-eater to the white storkup to the avocet and the gannet, which on the highest denomination banknote flies above the great ocean waves. On the front of the banknotes there is the bird with a river scene, while on the back there are the headquarters of the European institutionsfrom Parliament to the Court of Auditors.

The wallcreeper depicted on the 5 euro banknotes. Credit: ECB



Beyond the aesthetic aspect, the renewal of the euro banknotes (which until now portray bridges as a symbol of union) has also very concrete goals: the new banknotes will be equipped with new safety features and more advanced to make counterfeiting more difficult e facilitate their recognition and accessibility, including for people with visual impairments. In addition, the ECB aims to reduce the environmental footprint of banknotes by making them more resistant to wear and using more sustainable materials and production processes.

How to choose the winning design: the survey and the choice by the end of the year

The path that led to the ten finalists, in reality, began some time ago with the competition official, announced at European Union level, which gathered overre 1,200 applications by graphic designers: of these, 25 were then contacted again to develop a proposal for one or both themes.

It was the one who did the first skimming an independent jury made up of 21 experts of different disciplines (graphics, communication, neuroscience and history), each designated by the Central Bank of their euro area country.

Now the public comes into play: in addition to the online survey open to all (which can be accessed from this link), a second survey with the same questions will be conducted in parallel by one research company independent on a sample representative of citizens of the euro area.

The final decision, however, will take into account several elements: the Governing Council should choose the design by the end of the yearbased on the conclusions of juryof one technical evaluation and the results of the two polls. And here comes the part that requires patience: once chosen, the proposal will be further developed and tested first to enter production, with release expected in several years. It should be specified that, obviously, all series of previous banknotes they will keep theirs value and they will continue to circular Together to the new ones.