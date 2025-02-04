The European Central Bank reveals the themes for the new Euro banknotes coming soon

There European Central Bank (ECB) revealed the January 31, 2025 those who are the themes which will characterize future banknotes in euros, out in the coming years. After many consultations with experts and surveys of over 365,000 European citizens, two themes have been chosen that reflect the cultural and natural wealth of Europein order to modernize and give a new face to euro money. The selected themes are “European culture” or “Rivers and birds: Resilience in diversity“

The themes of the new banknotes

In the drawings there will be a tribute to European culture and nature, thus going to change the design of each banknote.

The theme “European culture”

This theme celebrates Places and people who influenced the identity of the continent, as famous artists and scientists who have contributed to the cultural heritage of Europe. The drawings of the new banknotes will reflect significant moments of European cultural history, such as theater, music, art and education. The drawings will include:

€ 5 : Performative arts: with Maria Callas (soprano) on the front and street artists on the back;

: Performative arts: with (soprano) on the front and street artists on the back; € 10 : Music: with Ludwig van Beethoven (composer, pianist and German conductor) on the front and a music festival in the back;

: Music: with (composer, pianist and German conductor) on the front and a music festival in the back; € 20 : Education: with Marie Curie (first woman to win the Nobel prize) on the front and schools universities and books in the back;

: Education: with Marie Curie (first woman to win the Nobel prize) on the front and schools universities and books in the back; € 50 : Libraries: with Miguel de Cervantes ) writer, poet, Spanish playwright) and a setting in the library in the back;

: Libraries: with ) writer, poet, Spanish playwright) and a setting in the library in the back; € 100 : Museums: with Leonardo da Vinci (scientist, inventor and Italian artist) in the front and adults and children who contemplate art in the back;

: Museums: with (scientist, inventor and Italian artist) in the front and adults and children who contemplate art in the back; € 200: Public squares: with Bertha von Suttner (Austrian writer) on the front and a tree -lined square as a meeting place between people in the back.

The theme “Rivers and birds”

This theme underlines the strength and ability of European natural ecosystems to adapt And to remain strong despite challenges and changes, such as extreme climatic events or environmental damage, representing everything through the course of rivers and various species of birds. The emphasis is also placed on Environmental protectiona central value of the European project. The drawings will include:

€ 5 : Montana source: with the wooden wooden on the front and the European Parliament in the back;

: Montana source: with the wooden wooden on the front and the European Parliament in the back; € 10 : Waterfall: with the martin fisherman on the front and the European Commission in the back;

: Waterfall: with the martin fisherman on the front and the European Commission in the back; € 20 : River valley: with the birds brute on the front and the ECB in the back;

: River valley: with the birds brute on the front and the ECB in the back; € 50 : Meandering river: with the white stork on the front and the court of justice of the European Union in the back;

: Meandering river: with the white stork on the front and the court of justice of the European Union in the back; € 100 : Fluviale mouth: an invocetta that patrols the surface of a muddy plain on the front and the European Council in the back;

: Fluviale mouth: an invocetta that patrols the surface of a muddy plain on the front and the European Council in the back; € 200: Marine landscape: with the bird on Bassana on the front and the European Auditors on the back.

Who will choose the graphics?

In 2025, the ECB will start a graphic competition in which designers from all over the European Union will be able to participate. A commission will examine the projects and, in 2026, the definitive drawings will be selected. The new banknotes will be produced a few years later, when the drawings are officially approved. Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, said:

The new banknotes will be the symbol of our European common identity, celebrating our history and commitment to a sustainable future.

Why introduce new euro banknotes?

The new euro banknotes are designed by the ECB to be more accessible, safe And respectful of the environment. The ECB has analyzed that many citizens still prefer to pay in cash today, so it is important that banknotes are accepted everywhere, guaranteeing the inclusion even of those who do not use electronic payments, and would like the cash to be easily accessible to everyone, in fact Banks offer free withdrawals or contained costs, and merchants can offer services such as cashback (a service that gives you a part of the money spent during a purchase). In addition, these new banknotes will be designed to be difficult to falsify thanks to advanced technologies. Finally, ECB said that she is committed to reducing the environmental impact of banknotes, studying safer healthy solutions and more sustainable for the environment.