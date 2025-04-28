A violent explosion hit the Port of Shahid Rajaeethe main commercial hub of Iran, causing at least 40 victims and more than 1000 injured. The accident triggered fires of vast proportions, which after a day continue to flare up inside the port area, while one dense cloud of potentially toxic substances weighs on the surrounding areas. The first reconstructions suggest that the explosion was caused by presence of materials stored in depositsincluding Mainly sodium (Naclo ₄ )a substance used for the production of perlosure ammoniuma propellant for rockets and missiles.

The causes of the accident are not yet known: among the hypotheses a mistake in the transport or storage of flammable materials stands out. The alleged link of the explosion with the sodium leachate is linked to the fact that the port would have received a load of this substance last month.

Physical characteristics of the sodium district

The Sodium Mainth (Naclo ₄ ) presents itself as a white crystalline solid, stable at room temperature. The sodium district, however, can become extremely dangerous if subjected to heat sources or if mixed with organic combustible materials.

In fact, when he was heated to about 400 ° Cthe sodium perlored can meet rapid decomposition explosivefreeing molecular oxygen (or ₂ ) and forming sodium chloride (NaCl). The physical principle of explosion is very similar to that of ammonium nitrate, substance responsible for theBeirut explosion. This release of molecular oxygen also makes the substance extremely dangerous, because it could feed combustion reactions, especially in the presence of flammable materials.

The balanced chemical reaction of the decomposition is as follows:

Naclo 4 (s) → NACL (s)+ 2 o 2 (g)

The main uses of the sodium district

Sodium’s perlored is an industrial chemical product of great importance, mainly used as a raw material for the production of other compliant and percid acid (hclo₄). The data indicate that the annual consumption of 70% percidic acid is approximately 450 tonsmainly intended for the synthesis of other people (Greenwood & Earnshaw – “Chemistry of the Elements”, 2nd edition, 1997).

Much of the sodium perchorable industrially produced is used for the synthesis of the Mainth of ammonium (NH ₄ CLO ₄ )a key component in the propellers for rockets And missiles. Ammonium of ammonium, thanks to its high oxidizing capacity, is fundamental in solid fuels for spatial and military applications.

However, a significant quantity, equal to approximately 725 tons per yearis used directly in the production of explosives. In particular, the Sodium’s because it is applied in the formulations of explosive suspensionsa technique used in the mining and controlled demolitions. Here, its ability to oxidize organic materal oxidizes quick and violent reactions necessary for the crushing of rocks or other solid structures.