The extraordinary life of Ibelin, the exciting docufilm about gamer Mats Steen: when it comes out

“The Extraordinary Life of Ibelin” arrives on Netflix in October, the docufilm directed by Benjamin Ree, which premiered last January at the Sundance Film Festival and focuses on the Norwegian gamer Mats Steen, who died due to a degenerative muscle disease at just 25 years old and passionate about the video game “World of Warcraft” (WoW), which he played many hours a day using a character called Ibelin. After the young man’s disappearance, the parents discovered that their son was not as alone as they thought, in fact he is still loved by a very large online community. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when the documentary “The Extraordinary Life of Ibelin” comes out on Netflix.

The extraordinary life of Ibelin: the plot

The plot of the documentary “The Extraordinary Life of Ibelin” focuses on the secret life of Mats Steen, a young man suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and who died at just 25 years old. His parents were convinced that he was a very lonely person, both because of the physical limitations due to the degenerative disease and because he spent many hours of his time playing “World of Warcraft”. After the tragic event, which occurred in 2014, his mother and father, entering his blog and reading the messages of affection from his friends, discovered that Mats had left a mark in the lives of the digital community, of many playmates like he is a fan of “WoW”.

Through his alter ego Ibelin, the character he used in the video game, Mats managed to create deep and sincere bonds with the people closest to him in the virtual community of “World of Warcraft”, leaving a great void when he disappeared from this Earth . In the Netflix documentary, in fact, not only will reconstructions of some of Mats’ game actions and interventions present in the young man’s blog be shown, but also interviews with the people he felt closest to him, in particular those who knew him as Ibelin and who he considered his best friends.

The Extraordinary Life of Ibelin: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Extraordinary Life of Ibelin” will be released on Netflix starting from October 25th in all countries where the service is active. Finally, we would like to remind you that the project received the director’s award and public recognition in the World Cinema Documentary category at the Sundance Film Festival.