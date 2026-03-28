The farewell to Gino Paoli, Lodigiani talking about De Martino and other gossip to read over the weekend





Dear readers, welcome back! March has also come to an end and although Italy is at the center of an Arctic anticyclone there are those who have already abandoned their scarves and heavy coats and are walking around in leather jackets. How daredevils!

The air is also crisp in the world of our showbiz, complete with discontent proclaimed in prime time by one of the historic faces of Rai. And so, without further ado, here is “Fatti Their” our weekly column with a high level of gossip.

Make yourselves comfortable: gossip is served, dear gossip addicts.

Gino Paoli without end

Without End, The Sky in a Room, A Long Love Story, The Cat, I’ll Leave You a Song and the list could continue for a long time. These are just some of the poems in music that Gino Paoli has given us. The singer-songwriter died at the age of 91 in his home in Genoa, surrounded by the affection of his family.

A central figure of the Genoese School, Paoli was among the most prolific lyricists and musicians in the history of Italian song. A career lasting sixty years, which was marked by very difficult personal moments, such as the attempted suicide in 1963 and the death of his son Giovanni at just 60 years old.

His life remained deeply intertwined with music and his city and for this reason his ashes will be scattered in Boccadasse, a neighborhood of Genoa very dear to him. His daughter Amanda remembered him on social media with a simple sweet words of love, while numerous artists paid homage to him, including Giorgia, who during a concert sang Il cielo in una stanza and then invited the audience to applaud him, remembering his sincere character. Paoli leaves a musical legacy that has accompanied and will accompany generations of Italians, without ever finding an end.

Stefano De Martino and Brenda Lodigiani make you dream

Stefano De Martino and Brenda Lodigiani were spotted together at Rosalía’s concert in Milan, once again fueling rumors about a possible romantic rather than friendly relationship. The two had already been paparazzi on other private occasions, between walks and moments of complicity, making fans dream.

On social media they have already christened them as “boyfriends”, but Lodigiani clarified publicly during the presentation of the GialappaShow that there is only esteem and friendship between them, however showing a certain annoyance at the media attention that his love life has been receiving in recent times. The program was also an opportunity for Brenda to respond to all those people who hope to see her on the Sanremo stage. “Ah, I don’t know, we’ll have to see what choices he makes and it all depends on him,” he commented coldly.

These words of his, we say it serenely, are not enough to put out the fire of amorous speculation and the doubt will continue to fuel the fantasies of the couple’s fans, as per the perfect script of the ship.

Maurizio Battista and the 1.5 million euro scam

Maurizio Battista’s fans were right to worry. Some videos shared by the comedian on social media, in which he used a dark tone interspersed with many metaphors – in which he spoke of a “hunter” and a “jackal” – referring to an alleged betrayal, had alarmed many.

The meaning of these messages was clarified in part by a report from Le Iene, where Battista explained that he was involved in a legal case for an alleged scam worth around 1.5 million euros. According to his story, a trusted person would have forged signatures and collected sums that were due to him. The matter is now in the hands of the judiciary and details remain limited. Who knows who this person close to him is…

Mussolini and Lucarelli, a new chapter

Ilary Blasi’s Big Brother VIP works miracles. Not in terms of ratings which are literally sinking, Tuesday lost the comparison both with the Rai1 drama Le libera donne and with the DiMartedì talk hosted by Giovanni Floris on La7, the Gf however managed to create a meeting point between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Alessandra Mussolini.

An unexpected twist given that there is certainly no good blood between the two. Lucarelli defended Mussolini, attacking Adriana Volpe instead after a joke deemed offensive arising from a discussion about an early wake-up call – for a drug that Alessandra must always take at the same time – and which according to Adriana arrives too early (8:00).

In proposing unsolicited alternatives, Volpe also made a comment about her roommate’s sexual life, suggesting she use a vibrator. “A joke that I expect from the worst vulgar sexist male, not from Adriana Volpe. These are jokes that suggest that women are at the mercy of hormones: we don’t do it enough and we’re nervous.” Selvaggia’s intervention was preceded by a warning: “Alessandra, I’m about to defend you. Now you could have a heart attack.” No heart attack, but Mussolini had a small accident in the following days: she fell during the night due to illness.

Pisani and Follesa, an endless love

The end of the love story between Angelo Pisani and Katia Follesa aroused great emotions in their fans. Pisani described this separation not as a sudden breakup, but as a gradual transformation after “twenty-three years of love”. “We looked at each other and admitted that our love had changed,” he revealed to Corriere della Sera, adding however that she “remains the great love of my life”.

At work almost nothing has changed, they still share the stage and have a “nice balance”. The decision of several developed while they were on tour together and this made the journey “challenging”, but now both are better. From their love was born Agata, known as Aghi, who represents the fixed point of a story which, although transformed, will never end.

The gossippins

Bruno Vespa on fire

Bruno Vespa, during Porta a Porta, harshly criticized a colleague from Rai2 who would exceed the timetable and then reprimanded Rai asking to take action. The reference, obviously without names, was open to multiple interpretations, but it was the response of Milo Infante, host of Ore 14, that dispelled any doubts. Infante responded live with a dig, defending the punctuality of his program and inviting the public to stay on Rai2, instead of changing and going to Rai1.

Heel 12 hang up

The resignation of Daniela Santanchè as Minister of Tourism has sparked political debate. Fiorello spoke about it to La Pennicanza, making fun of the situation with sarcastic jokes. The showman joked about a “wave of resignations” taking aim at the government: “Santanche’s farewell? The government has already hung its size 12 at half-mast.”