The feud between the Rodriguez sisters, the hidden daughter of a well -known VIP and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Before immersion in the sea of ​​gossip, a last farewell to Antonello Fassari. On April 8, the funeral of the beloved actor took place in the church of the artists. Known above all for the role of Caesar in ‘I Cesaroni’, but not only, there were hundreds and hundreds of people, among fans, friends and colleagues, present.

A thought also to the families of Andrea Savorelli and Valentina Tomada, the two actors starred in the TV series ‘The paradise of the ladies’ and passed away a few weeks later Pietro Genuardi.

Rodriguez family clashes

On social networks, ‘like’, ‘I follow’, ‘shares’ are weapons, or to put it on ‘white, red and green’ they can be “Fero” or “feather”. When you are known, thus exposed in the showcase, they make the absences of presences much more discuss. We immediately go to alarm, we ask ourselves the reason for this absence and we turn into investigators, to the JB Fletcher. This investigating feeling was fed these days by Belen Rodriguez, her sister Cecilia and her husband Ignazio Moser. Among the three something happened, but it is not clear what.

Belen and Ignazio had stopped following, perhaps they had even stuck. Then, both changed their minds and put the like back. A modus operandi certainly suspicious, also Fletcher would converge. For the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia to unleash the discontent would have been a “sexy ballet” by Belen. The three were guests of a party whose DJ set was curated by Andrea Damante, and Rodriguez would have worsened towards him, unleashing the fatal wrath of his sister and husband (who until a few months ago was a close friend of toilet) so that none of the two made the wishes on social media in Santiago, the son of Belu and Stefano De Martino, for his 12 years.

Of the opposite opinion Alessandro Rosica, gossip expert with a lot of acquaintances (former friend of Fedez), who instead blamed Moser: “Belen would not have gone down how he would have treated his sister lately. They are trying to recover relationships”. Two opposite versions, which currently do not find denials or confirmations from the interested parties. From all this story, the VIPs should learn a great lesson (provided that these tricks do not have the purpose of creating involvement): the dirty clothes must be washed in the family, but in the showcase it would be appropriate to leave the best of the outfits exposed.

I de Marrone

Stefano De Martino, on more than one occasion, said he was a complicated boyfriend and Emma Marrone reiterated him on TV. “Stefano is much better as a friend than as a boyfriend”, these words the singer has pronounced them at tonight everything is possible, the comic program conducted by the former dancer who has come to the end of the seventh season this week and it is not known if he will return (and if, in the event, Stefano will keep the helm). Step episodes are recorded and therefore for days we had been talking about this reunion. Emma, ​​who perhaps had imagined how a sensation would have created the news, during the recording he wanted to put his hands forward. “The only thing that comes back between us is a couple of socks. We want to make everyone feel serene. There is no return of other things, such as flames or loves. I can assure you: Stefano is much better as a friend than as a boyfriend”. Joking, but sincere words, in front of which Stefano certainly smiled aware of his soul from Casanova.

Stefano D’Orazio and his daughter never recognized

The question has been going on for years, but has found solution only this week, and five years after the death of Stefano D’Orazio. The Pooh drummer had a daughter, Francesca Michelon. This was established by the sentence of the Court of Rome after a very long procedural process and after a medical-legal report on some biological finds preserved in the hospital facilities where the musician had been hospitalized. In life, D’Orazio had always denied having had a daughter and had always refused to undergo the DNA test.

Now, however, Francesca will also be able to decide to take the surname of the biological father, and will also have access to the inheritance that up to now had only belonged to Tiziana Giardoni, a widow of D’Orazio. In this way the judges canceled the 2016 testament of the Pooh drummer since all his inheritance, including the copyright of the songs, will be divided to 50% between the two women. A nice difference …

This is not such an incredible story, there are many artists who for years have not wanted to recognize their children such as Maradona, Flavio Briatore; Instead Rudy Zerbi discovered at 30 years that his biological father is the conductor Davide Mengacci.

Vittorio Sgarbi and the cold war in the family

Who knows that Vittorio Sgarbi thinks of the almost family feud that is consuming himself around his hospital bed. The art critic is being treated to overcome a serious depression. It is located at Gemelli, where is it artificially powered as it refuses food. A not easy situation, not even for her two daughters, Evelina and Alba, with whom she has made a deeper relationship in recent years. Evelina, the only one to publicly talk about the health of the father, revealed that her condition is critical, but not only. Evelina said she feels not “welcome”. Heavy words that have aroused discontent. In a press note, Sgarbi’s staff kept to clarify that “Vittorio is not alone. Compagna Sabrina Colle, family members and his assistants, are always present next to him, as well as the health personnel of the Gemelli in which Vittorio Sgarbi has full and total confidence”. And then, the final hit: “At present any other news or consideration is the result of personal sensations, as such unreliable”. If this is not a cold war, we lack little: a silent and icy clash between those who should be united, but it seems more and more distant.

Giulia De Lellis pregnant?

Andrea Damante, former historian of Giulia De Lellis, will soon become a father. The Beauty Influencer and entrepreneur has been manifesting the will to put on the family for years and it would seem that even at his house, and of Tony Effe (the two are a couple for just under a year) the stork will soon arrive. Maybe…

Totti by weight of gold

To have Francesco Totti, the king of Rome, you have to pay good money. The CEO of Bookmaker Rating, Asker Thalidzhokov, who invited the former footballer to Moscow for the International RB Awards 2025 knows this. To have the puppe, a six zeri figure was spent: Totti has thus become “the most expensive ambassador in the history of the prize”. Francesco’s decision to fly to Russia made many turn up the nose, but the controversies have slipped above the six zeros.

Fedez Archer

Fedez continues to launch arrows. Who have reported is not known to, but the doubts are not many seen as the story ended with his lover, Angelica Montini. On Instagram the rapper shared a piece of what could be one of the songs contained in his new album and the shared part is very eloquent: “You told me that you loved me and that I am a treasure; I hope it is your grandfather what paid you the flight; you have the photo with Shiva, Sfera and Boro Boro; I thought it was love instead it was a job”.