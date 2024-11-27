The figure spotted in the Pacific last January is not Amelia Earhart’s plane: that’s what it was

Left: the famous American aviator Amelia Earhart disappeared in 1937. Right: sonar images indicating the discovery of an aircraft a few miles off the coast of Howland Island, where Earhart was headed before she disappeared.



The image captured by a sonar at 5 thousand meters deep in the Pacific that we saw in all the newspapers last January 29th was unfortunately not what it was believed to be, that is, the remains of the plane of the famous aviator Amelia Earhart who disappeared in 1937 . In reality it was nothing more than a big one rock formationas reported by the AFP news agency.

The Californian company confirmed the news Deep Sea Vision (DSV) which in 2023 had started explorations on the seabed of the Pacific Ocean precisely to search for the aircraft (Lockheed Electra 10-E) in the area where it was thought to have sunk, and which through one of its sonars had captured an image which looked just like a plane. Unfortunately, however, this was not the case. In fact, the company wrote on its Instagram page:

After 11 months the wait was finally over, and unfortunately our target was not Amelia’s Electra 10E, but a natural rock formation.

For those who have never heard of it, Amelia Earhart she is known to have been the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932.

His goal, however, was to become the first woman in the world to circumnavigate the Earth by airplane. So, together with aviator Fred Noonan, he left Miami on June 1, 1937, with the aim of arriving on Howland Island, in the Pacific Ocean.

It was a long journey but with numerous stops: first in America, then in Africa, India and finally Papua New Guinea. By then Amelia and Fred were on their way 35 thousand kilometers in flightand he only needed 11 thousand to reach his destination.

On July 2 they soared from the island of Lua, convinced they would reach their destination in a few days. The two pilots made their last communication to the US Coast Guard the following morning, and then nothing more was heard. Since then, despite hundreds of air and sea searches, the Lockheed Electra 10-E aircraft has never been found. Who knows, maybe a new exploration of the seabed by Deep Sea Vision might be luckier than the previous one!