The films and series to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to have you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 19 to 25 May 2025.

The series with Pietro Sermonti and Maurizio Lastrico: real males (21 May)

A very interesting week begins for Netflix that marks several releases not to be missed. Let’s start with a new Italian series starring Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari and Pietro Sermonti: real males. Safe of himself and convinced that he has everything under control: so the four protagonists of this series are heard, men in the forties who, in a world that tries to change towards social and gender equality, find themselves, despite themselves, to face their prejudices and the unexpected consequences that derive from having to question themselves. Always linked to their status as Alfa males, the four friends will have to suddenly rediscover their place in society and in the dynamics of couple, without losing, in the meantime, themselves.

The thriller series with Julianne Moore: Sirens (22 May)

To keep an eye on is, without a doubt, a new thriller series starring Julianne Moore: Sirens. The story? Devon thinks that his sister Simone has a truly disturbing relationship with his new Capa, the enigmatic and worldly Michaela Kell. The luxurious and exclusive lifestyle of Michaela is like a drug for Simone and Devon has decided that the time has come to intervene, but it doesn’t even imagine what kind of formidable opponent to be Michaela. Told in an explosive weekend in the sumptuous Kell estate on an island, Sirens It is an incisive, sexy and veined representation of black humor of women, power and social classes.

Tyler Perry’s new comedy series: She the People (22 May)

And a new comedy is also created by Tyler Perry perfect for those who want a little lightness: She the People. What’s talking about? The candidate for the office of Deputy Deputy League Antoinette Dunakerson leads a successful election campaign and now he must understand how to prosper by working for a sexist and paternalistic governor while trying to keep his family in line, since they are all found in the spotlight.

The eighth and last season of the Big Mouth animated series (23 May)

And how to miss the eighth and last season of the Big Mouth animated series. Our beloved bridgeton teenagers face new high school students, such as driving license, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, the effects of pornography on the minds of teenagers, Cancel Culture, their bodies that change and (in the end) the fear of the future that looms. In all this, friendship is the pillar to survive this phase of life, regardless of the fact that puberty is at the beginning (as for Nick who has its first sudden shot of growth), or Volga at the end (as for the most mature and prematurely Calvo Andrew).

At the height of the season, when many of our characters are in crisis, compassion (embodied by a new creature dubbed by Holly Hunter in the original version) emerges as the way to follow for the future. Ultimately, however, this season focuses on the importance of remaining next to their friends and supporting them, especially when life becomes oppressive and disordered. In the end, our boys face the heartbreaking unknown of the future, less frightened by what awaits them because they can count on each other.

The new horror movie from Rlstine’s books, Fear Street: Prom Queen (23 May)

Welcome back to Shadyside with the new chapter of the horror saga taken from the books of the Fear Street series by RL Stine. In this new chapter of the bloody saga of Fear Street, preparations for the school dance at Shadyside High and the group of “IT Girl” are underway in the usual and ruthless campaigns to conquer the crown. But when a courageous outsider decides to apply and the other girls begin to disappear mysteriously, the 88 class is preparing to live an unforgettable nightmare night.

